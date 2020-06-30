`` Hamilton '' review: Disney + fan movie gives front row seat worth waiting

Basically, the equation on “Hamilton” boils down to this: If you haven’t seen music before, then this video production – which was filmed over three days in 2016 and then edited together – provides an opportunity to enjoy it with the original cast. If you’ve ever seen it, it’s a welcome opportunity to enjoy all of that talent and intelligence again.

As a reward, the production technology – which combines recorded performance in front of an audience with close-up shots and separate camera angles that put scenes on the stage – goes beyond the “best seat in the home” to the most cinematic experience.

Where are the obstacles? Dodgy crayons: Watching at home, audience response can sometimes be a trivial distraction. As before, some lighting, which, when captured, occasionally casts a strange blue glow to performers.

Beyond that, sit back, relax, mute your phone and enjoy the show, which lasts for 2 hours and 42 minutes (including 1 minute “break”). Bringing history astoundingly to life, Miranda’s dazzling blend of musical genres brings the triumphant and bustling life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father who portrays him.