Hamilton: What a little white cast has learned about race

I wondered about this while I was watching “Hamilton” on TV during the weekend. It was the second time I had seen the original cast. The first was in February 2016, when she sat alone at Richard Rodgers Theater, enchanted and overpowered.

I looked at Facebook’s old memories and it seems I posted today: “Hamilton asked:” Why do you write as if you’re running out of time? “My answer during this break is to show America’s possibility: Because we are.”

She noticed the few white faces on stage and asked if they had some insight into what he had to live with the revolution that was “Hamilton”, what does that mean now and whether they have advice on what it means to be an ally of color people.

So, she turned to Thayne Jasperson, who plays Samuel Sibery – loyal to the British crown and his rival Alexander Hamilton – in the movie version. Jasperson has the distinction of being the only original cast member still with the show, which was closed just like all Broadway in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

I interviewed him via email and edited the conversation for height and clarity.

Let’s go back to how you ended up on the original Hamilton team. Did you know that this would be a blow and revolutionary to diversity in casting?

I had no idea what I was when I took a test and then joined Hamilton. I remember the first day and this beautiful new image of the Founding Fathers portrayed as human beings of color.

During the first lab, on a slope that reached Broadway, I knew this would affect humanity. It just improved from there.

How many white actors were in the original cast and in this movie version?

On stage were two women, me and the king.

Let us dive deeper into being “the only one.” Have you had this experience before “Hamilton?”

I don’t know that I can fully understand what it means to be a colorful person, nor try to pretend that my interactions can be compared even to the hardships of racism.

For me, being “the only one” in situations, I was growing up in Wyoming and being harassed for my interest in the arts and my smoother nature. I had friends and ex-girlfriend who called me “gay”. Whether or not you, the immunization is effective. I also grew up in a faith where it was not easy to accept being bisexual.

I learn daily to embrace who I am, in all aspects and share my voice.

How often has race been publicly discussed at work, behind the scenes, during training? How did you participate and what did you learn in this process?

Race is discussed regularly. I knew I was getting more ignorant than I realized. I found myself trying to relate, understand and develop awareness about how I can be supportive. Still a trip. I found my feet in my mouth several times as I continued to learn.

Early on, in 2014, we were in rehearsal. We sat outside for a lunch break, followed by a discussion of racism in its current state. I was surprised to hear how some of my friends, who are kind and loving people, talked about multiple situations where they were identified by the color of their skin while they were in the white areas, streets, and predominantly neighborhoods.

With Hamilton, I’m immersed in an entirely new world of education: learn what my fellow actors, as colorful people, are going through.

What weight do you bear to be the only original cast member still with the show?

I am the last remaining original member on “Hamilton” on Broadway. If you are a pioneer in such an influential show, I feel a duty to participate, learn and find ways in which we can deliver light and awareness to the world, in any way possible.

Have you read “white fragility?” What reading or prep did you do before or during this role?

I haven’t had the opportunity to read specifically “white fragility”, but I did a lot of research on my character, Samuel Sibery. Also, in six years of living and breathing in the “Hamilton” story, I have come to understand why white men and women find it difficult to speak about racism.

It’s embarrassing, yes. It can be uncomfortable and it can be modest because we all have a lot of work to do in bridging the gap.

Speaking as a white male, I think we can begin to dispel racism by opening talks in our societies, whether small or large, even within our homes.

There is no effort that could be too big or too small for our brothers and sisters. I have as much room for growth on this side as any other field.

What is the release of the movie version at the moment in America?

Isn’t this a beautiful thing ?! The fact that this symptom can advance globally, which affects the human mind. Everyone communicates with this show in a different way, which makes us move towards the same goal.

Do you have any ideas about playing King George III in the show and casting it in white?

For me, playing the role of King George is an opportunity to portray a wrecked man with dementia, control, and ideals. Opposition … What we Americans are fighting for is our freedom for all and for everyone. together.

What would you say to whites who fear losing their strength or standing in the midst of black life?

Not to speak or not to have knowledge of racism – that It impedes the progress of equality.

James Baldwin said: “People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them.”

This depth is for Baldwin’s statement. Now is a wonderful time to release traps and broaden our minds to a brighter world.