Happy Ranvir Singh’s birthday: Expensive things owned by ’83 Actor

Bollywood star Ranvir Singh is thirty-five on Monday July 6, and due to the continued closure of the coronavirus, RamLeela’s representative will celebrate his special day at home with his wife Deepika Padukone alongside him. Bollywood celebrities and fans have already flooded his social media pages with Christmas wishes.

Also known for his bold remarks, Ranvir has an expensive taste. In fact, everything he exercises usually has a crazy price.

According to a report in The Hindu, the ’83 actor once shared his concept of luxury. He calls himself “The artist is poorHe had said: “I understand very well what I should attach value in life to poor The artist in me needs nothing but the sun and some good music. However, there is also a spoiled brat inside me who loves to indulge in the finer things in life. Having a good glass of wine is a highly unparalleled experience.

For his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the expensive items owed to the talented actor.

Franck Muller watch:

Ranvier is the brand ambassador for Franck Muller watches and owns a huge range of watches from this brand. Among all things, the actor loves to practice one of the most rare and exclusive watches – Franck Muller Vanguard Yachts Hour No. 64716. The watch costs 2.6 Crore. I wonder what makes it so expensive? Well, it’s made of white gold and also covered with small diamonds. Even the numbers on the harbor are covered with diamonds. Excuse me!

Ariel Vintage Motorcycle:

It is very rare to find Ariel Vintage Motorcycle in India, in fact, there are only three or four bikes of this brand and one of them is owned by Ranveer. According to the report, film makers Lootera (2013) presented him the bike as a mark of appreciation. An exclusive motorcycle was also seen in the movie. Ariel Vintage Motorcycle price is estimated to be Rs 7 lakhs.

Mercedes-Benz GLS:

Ranveer owns the Mercedes-Benz GLS, which is a custom car. On several occasions, he has been seen driving his honorary possession in the streets of Mumbai. The price of Mercedes-Benz GLS is around Rs 1.6 crore.

Aston Martin Rapide:

On his 32nd birthday, Ranveer presented himself with his first sports car – Aston Martin Rapide. Often times he was spotted traveling in his expensive car, which is priced in India at Rs. 3.88 crore (previous showroom).

Jaguar XJL:

Not only Aston Martin and Mercedes, the Badmavat representative also owns another luxury car in his garage. The price of Jaguar XJL is said to be 99.56 rupees.

Gucci reversible wool coat:

Given that Deepika Padukone’s husband feels strange, he once wore a reversible wool coat from Gucci for one of his demonstrations at the airport. This coat alone costs 3.2 rupees.