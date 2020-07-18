On Saturday, $ 636,650 from Meadowlands Pace, coach Brett Belling searches for one thumb.

Belling won the prestigious 3-year-old children’s race in Meadowlands, a record four times, and this year he has two good chances to get fifth.

Belling’s prolific pair, Aliwag Hanover (9-2, post 4) and Pappy Rob Hanover (4-1, post 9) will be looking to beat Tall’s favorite morning line, Tall Dark Stranger (7-5, post 5).

“He should go down to combat in the last eight. Belling said:” This is what should happen, and if there is anything else, I will be disappointed in the race. “

Because of the coronary virus pandemic, Pace’s competitors this year only had half the number of seasons starting at this point, but Pelling is happy with Allywag’s progression and is confident in his driver, Tim Tetrick.

“There is no better driver in the money race,” said Belling.

Fame Tetric Hall has won the title five times, which is the most for all active drivers. John Campbell holds the record for seven.

Tetrick confirmed that Tall Dark Stranger is the one who overcame and agrees with Pelling that although Allywag has won all three starts this year, he hasn’t been tested yet, giving him a good chance to win.

“I had some luck [the Pace] And I got to drive some great horses. Titrick, 38, said winning the sixth would be very astronomical, especially before he was 40.

The Meadowlands Pace is race 9 on a 13-card race that starts at 6:30 pm. The scheduled speed of publication is 10:05 pm.