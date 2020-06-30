Harry and Megan’s letters will cost you

In this episode:

The former royal family discovered a way to pay their bills. They are assigned to get up to a million dollars per letter after hiring a talking agency.

Take a look at Rob Kardashian for the first time in a long time.

Basketball star Evelyn Lozada’s wives make money with her feet.

Million dollar speakers

Megan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a talking agency at the highest level and are now set to reach $ 1 million per letter.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry signed a prestigious Harry Walker Talking Agency last week, which specializes in charging $ 1 million in fees to its clients on request. Other notable clients include Barack, Michelle Obama, Hillary, Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey.

Rob’s return?

Rob Kardashian attended Sister Kloi Kardashian’s 36th birthday party on Saturday, on the occasion of a significant return.

A 33-year-old former reclusive reality star looked thinner in the rare photos posted the next day to his Instagram account and seemed excited to see.

“Dear, sweetheart,” he commented on a portrait of himself, smiling broadly, with Tristan Thompson (who is a former cellular) and his friend Savas Oguz.

Only feet

Basketball star Evelyn Lozada now has a OnlyFans page – to show off her feet. On a verified account on the site – somewhat similar to Instagram, but followers have to pay to see mostly rated X content – fans promise they can “follow my feet ‘journey,” “#FootFetish.”

Feet lovers seem to be able to score for $ 24.99.

