Harry and Meghan are suing `` drone pictures '' of Ibn Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched legal proceedings in the United States after it was alleged that drones were used to take pictures of her infant son Archie.

A complaint filed in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday alleges that an unnamed 14-month-old Archie was photographed at Sussex’s house while the coronavirus is closed.

The royal couple claimed that the pictures were a violation of privacy.

The lawsuit highlights California’s privacy laws.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now stationed in Los Angeles, after retracting their role in the royal family at the end of March.

Harry and Meghan plan to freeze tabloids

Megan felt “unprotected” amid “false” media allegations

“Each person and family member in California are guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. Drones, helicopters, or close-up lenses cannot take away this right,” said lawyer for the couple, Michael Combe.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex submit this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without the interference of photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to take advantage of these illegal acts.”

According to the lawsuit, the Duke and Duchess are constantly following the two photographers, who have tracked them to their home in Los Angeles, flying helicopters flying high and cutting holes in their security fence.

It represents the most recent example of Sussexes’ actions against what they previously described as “invasive” popular media.

In a separate legal proceeding, against Mail on Sunday publisher and Mail Online, Megan is suing for privacy and copyright infringement.

Earlier this month, court documents claimed that the duchess felt “unprotected by the royal institution” and “prevented from defending herself” against media reports during pregnancy.

The publisher denies her claims.