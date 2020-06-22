Harry Dan: Ann Sakulas immunity “apparently messes”

Photo copyright

Is Ann Sakolas, wife of an American intelligence officer in Britain, diplomatic immunity when she killed Harry Dan in a road accident in Northamptonshire last August?

Harry’s parents insist that she did not, and that she could be tried because she caused his death.

The State Department and the US embassy in London say they have done so.

Now a senior British diplomat has poured out contempt for the British and American debate.

Dan’s lawyers, headed by Jeffrey Robertson QC, asked Sir Ivor Roberts, the former British ambassador to Serbia, Ireland and Italy, for his opinion. After retiring from the diplomatic corps, Sir Ivor was president of Trinity College, Oxford.

His report on the arguments produced by the British and American governments, which I read, was formulated very forcefully.

Mrs. Sakolas’ husband was an American intelligence officer based in RAF Croughton. This gave him a certain level of diplomatic immunity. The British and American governments insist this means that, as his wife, Mrs. Sakolas is also immune.

Sir Ivor says this is “obvious futility”.

He cites a letter of agreement between the Foreign Office and the US ambassador to Britain in August 1995 regarding US personnel in the Royal Air Force Croton. This expressly indicates that the diplomatic immunity of persons such as Mr. Sakolas will not apply to “acts performed outside the context of their duties”.

Sir Ivor says that if Mr. Sakolas was not covered by acts outside his duties, it would be absurd for Mrs. Sakolas, who had no official position, to be immune from prosecution when her husband was not.

Do not overdo his words. “It was clearly not expected that this agreement would be subject to unreasonable stabbing by the United States government through their embassy in London,” he says.

From the point of view of Sir Evor, the British and American sides knew that in 1995 they agreed that “both agents and their dependents” were subject to British criminal law in their activities outside of work at RAF Croughton.

He said that the Americans’ pretext to the contrary would be considered by professional diplomats a violation of good faith.

Words and phrases such as “obvious absurdity”, “shame and disgrace” and “goodwill breach” are rare from a high-ranking diplomat.

Although the judges in the Supreme Court agreed that Sir Ivor was a leading figure in the study of diplomacy, they did not accept his report on a technical basis that he was not a practicing lawyer.

They rejected a request by Dunes to force the State Department to disclose evidence of a “secret agreement” between the US and British governments.

But this was a preliminary hearing, and it seems reasonable to assume that Sir Ivor’s strong opinion on the case presented by the State Department and the US embassy will have an impact on the case as it continues.