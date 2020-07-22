Photo copyright

Harry Dan died in hospital after his motorcycle was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton





The United Kingdom and the United States agreed to amend an “anomaly” that allowed a suspect in the death of Harry Dan Ann Sakulas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Mrs. Sakolas – the wife of a diplomat at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire – was able to leave the United Kingdom thanks to the “secret agreement”.

She was accused of killing a 19-year-old girl in a crash near the base.

Dan’s mother said the change, which was not believed to be reactionary, was “a big step in the right direction.”

“We now need Dominic Rap to work with us to make sure that we return her to the UK to face justice at some point soon,” Charlotte Charles told the BBC.

The foreign minister said that relatives of US personnel at the air base may face trial under the revised rules as they may have been previously immune.

Rapp said the new arrangements “closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the tragic Harry Dan case.”

He said he appreciated the changes “would not bring Harry” but he hoped it would “bring a small amount of relief” to his family.

Under the amended rules, relatives of US Royal Air Force employees Croton can face trial





Mrs. Charles pledged to continue the family’s campaign to bring Mrs. Sakolas to a British court.

“We always live with the hope that she may one day decide to agree herself to put herself on a plane and return here,” she said.

“We will definitely continue to press.”

Mrs. Charles said she wanted Mrs. Sakolas to “see what her country agreed to with the anomalies that she has now adjusted.”

Northamptonshire police said they were aware that the changes would not be retroactively, but welcomed the step.

Downing Street said the change meant “regarding the level of the offense that Anne Saccolas accused, the police could have arrested her as soon as she obtained a court order.”

Ann Sacollas, the alleged murderer of Harry Dan, will not be extradited from the United States because Washington stands firmly with the right to diplomatic immunity.

This claim of immunity was the product of a legal loophole to be fixed – a loophole that no one apparently noticed until the tragedy occurred.

Foreign government officials who work formally in another country enjoy immunity from prosecution under old international law. Countries have long accepted this legal principle of immunity as necessary to help foster good relations between them.

But borders can be imposed by agreement. In the case of RAF Croughton, a two-state deal allowed the potential prosecution of U.S. officials for crimes committed outside their duties – but their families enjoyed greater protection.

In short, if an American official, instead of his wife / husband, was behind the wheel of the car that was involved in a crash, they would have faced police interrogation and a possible criminal charge.

The US State Department said the amendment was “a reflection of our particularly close relationship” with the United Kingdom.

Northamptonshire police said they would continue to work with British prosecutors to ensure that Mrs. Sakolas was returned from the United States to face court proceedings.

Mrs. Sakolas, 42, was accused of causing death due to dangerous driving in December.

Ann Sakolas, photographed on her wedding day in 2003, mentioned diplomatic immunity after crashing outside RAF Croughton.





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the extradition request in January, and US officials said the decision was final.

It is believed that Mrs. Sakolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when Don was killed.

There were reports of other vehicles that spotted driving on the wrong side of the road near the base, including one that was shown in a YouTube video in February.