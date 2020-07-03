Harry Potter fan sites condemn JK. Brawl on transgender rights

The statement comes after Rolling published an article she wrote on sexual identity on her website. She immediately faced criticism and condemnation from LGBTQ + activists, who described her as “devastating”.
Fan sites have reported that they have implemented new policies to distance themselves from the author, stating that they will not cover her personal endeavors (except for her charity) and will not display pictures or quotes from the author.
They also said they will not post buy links or links to the author’s website.
Earlier in June, several prominent stars in the “Harry Potter” franchise spoke, with Emma Watson writing on Twitter saying: “Transformers are the ones who say they deserve to live their lives without being constantly interrogated or telling them they are not.” that they”.
Fan sites said it was “hard” to speak against someone whose work was “long admired”, but they said it would be a mistake not to use their platforms to deal with the damage Rolling had caused.
In our statement, they said, “Our stance is firm: transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-bisexuals are not binary. Bisexual people should not be forced to live in a binary.”
They added: “While we do not condone the mistreatment that JKR has received to broadcast its views on transgender people, we must reject its beliefs.”
MuggleNet has over 800,000 followers on Facebook and Leaky Cauldron has more than 230,000.
CNN reached out to J.K. Rolling representatives to comment.
