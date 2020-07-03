On Wednesday, MuggleNet-based sites Leaky Cauldron in the United States released a subscription Statesmen I reject Rolling’s beliefs about transgender rights and detail their commitment to providing a safe society where everyone feels welcome.

The statement comes after Rolling published an article she wrote on sexual identity on her website. She immediately faced criticism and condemnation from LGBTQ + activists, who described her as “devastating”.

Fan sites have reported that they have implemented new policies to distance themselves from the author, stating that they will not cover her personal endeavors (except for her charity) and will not display pictures or quotes from the author.

They also said they will not post buy links or links to the author’s website.