He is appointed as Uttarakhand coach Wassim Jaafar coach wants to develop the winning culture

Former Indian batsman Wassim Jaafar has been appointed as the new coach of Uttarakhand Ranji’s team for the upcoming local season.

“Yes, I was appointed coach of Uttarakhand for one year,” Jaafar said on Tuesday, confirming his appointment to IANS.

Wasim JafarDebiangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

Jaafar was appointed a major coach for Uttarakhand

Jaafar had described the end of his 24-year career as a professional cricketer on March 7 earlier this year. Veteran of 260 first-class games, Jaafar also played 31 beta matches and two ODIs for India. After starting with Mumbai, the introductory moved to Vidarbha before the 2015-16 season.

He played for Vidarbha, while Jaafar became the first player to play in 150 games in the Ranji Cup in 2019, and he also witnessed a marvelous rally in the 2018-19 season, scoring 1037 runs, averaging 69.13 with four hundred and highest score of 206.

“I am very happy and excited that this will be my first assignment as a team coach,” the local striker said.

“I will try to make a difference in the lives of the players and their career. I make sure the team and the players improve.

“In my opinion, winning is everything. So I will try to bring this winning culture into the team so that they can perform better in the coming seasons.”

There is growing suspicion at the start of the local season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 42-year-old appears optimistic about seeing some of the domestic cricket games this year.

“I don’t think it will start on time, but I am sure it will start at some point. No one can really predict the timeframe at this moment.

“But I hope to see the local cricket game take place this year,” he said.