Headlines: China Tensions Rise, “200,000 Deaths”

Comment on the photo

The main story on the front page of the Daily Telegraph: “The closing could cause the death of an additional 200,000 people.” The newspaper says that government experts expected that the delay in treatment in the first six months of the closure could see the death of up to 25,000 people, and another 185,000 deaths over the medium to long term – almost a million years of lost life. The number of suicides could rise by 500 in the first wave, and between 600 and 12,000 other suicides per year as a result of the recession, the newspaper said.





Comment on the photo

The Daily Mail also focuses on the effects of the closure, and says delays of coronaviruses have hit a range of sectors, leading to “accumulated Britain”. The newspaper stated that “lives are suspended” due to delays in official agencies, from passport applications to birth registration and renewal of driver’s licenses. New photos of Princess Beatrice’s wedding appear prominently on the front page of the Daily Mail, along with many other newspapers.





Comment on the photo

Meanwhile, the Guardian says senior doctors are urging the public to help prevent a second “devastating” wave of coronaviruses amid “mixed government messages” about face masks and back to work. Experts have warned that the second wave, which coincides with the seasonal flu and the effect of the backlog of treatment for other diseases, such as cancer, could overwhelm the NHS.





Comment on the photo

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that every NHS employee worked up to an additional 11 unpaid hours a week before coronavirus infection, adding that there were concerns that the situation could worsen as the pandemic continued. “Nobody should work for free, especially those who work on the front line as a cofee,” said Sarah Gorton, head of the health department at Unison, the UK’s largest trade union.





Comment on the photo

A more optimistic tone shows that the metro has reported that part-time train passengers will receive flexible seasonal tickets, as companies prepare for workers to return to offices from August 1. Great Western Railway is set to offer a “three-day-seven-seven” season ticket for trains in the capital, the newspaper says, with a promise of “dynamic discount” on Merseyrail and Greater Anglia services. The Ministry of Transport has reportedly encouraged other operators to make similar offers.





Comment on the photo

Many newspapers focus on the growing tensions between the UK and China, as they report relations have reached a “new low”. The newspaper quoted Foreign Minister Dominique Rappe as accusing Beijing of “gross” human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic minority, while the Chinese ambassador denies the existence of concentration camps after footage showing prisoners blindfolded. “Things cannot go as normal after the epidemic,” said Mr. Rap.





Comment on the photo

Still focused on escalating tensions between London and Beijing, The Times newspaper reported that Britain would drop its extradition treaty with Hong Kong later. Mr. Rap ​​will tell the House of Commons that, in response to the Chinese security law imposed on the former British colony, the UK will suspend an extradition agreement with Beijing. The newspaper adds that the United States is considering taking a similar step, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to London later before talks with the Secretary of State and Prime Minister this week.





Comment on the photo

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that accounting firm EY had warned Wirecard Payments that a draft independent audit report from KPMG lacked “context” and could lead to inaccurate conclusions. European Union leaders are still taking part in “marathon summit talks” on the proposed European response to the 750 billion euro pandemic.





Comment on the photo

In other news, house prices have turned back to a “record high” in the lead on the Daily Express. Citing real estate experts, the newspaper says the typical asking price for a three-bedroom semi-detached house rose by 7,640 pounds compared to the week before the March close, to 320,265 pounds.





Comment on the photo

By mixing sports metaphors, the headline in the Daily Star is: “They think the whole thing is overrated,” as the newspaper says English cricket may soon face stiff competition from Germany.





Coverage of the increasingly strained UK relations with China is highlighted on many front pages.

Tensions escalated with the extradition treaty delayed The Times says, while looking forward to the expected announcement by Dominic Rap later.

Temporary suspension of the treaty rather than its permanent termination On the cards, According to Whitehall sources, citing the Daily Telegraph.

This, they say, leaves “a final lever for withdrawal” if China continues to violate international obligations.

The first paper She says what she calls “criticism” circulated on Sunday – by the foreign minister and the Chinese ambassador to London over alleged human rights violations in China – represents a “new low” in relations.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Foreign Secretary Dominic Rapp is expected to announce that the UK will suspend a extradition deal with Hong Kong over the tough new security law for Beijing in the former British colony.





“NHS heroes forced to work for free” It is the headline of The Daily Mirror.

The survey says that employees were already doing an average of an additional 11 hours of unpaid work each week – before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The newspaper blames hospital “scandal” cuts, insisting in its leader that Boris Johnson should fill in the vacant vacancies and pay NHS employees what they deserve rather than clap for them. She says that the National Health Service must become a healthy employer.

On the Internet, the independent says that NHS It is scheduled to pay 37 million pounds Failure to provide maternity services in a case at London’s Guys and St Thomas’s NHS Trust.

Photo copyright

Reuters

“No recovery until next summer’s summer” It is the opinion of many of the largest companies in Britain, as reported by The Times.

The headline is based on a survey of senior financial officials conducted by Deloitte.

The survey found that nearly half believe that demand for goods and services will not return to pre-closing levels until next July at the earliest – while only 8% expect sales to return to normal before the end of the year.

The newspaper says it is the latest sign that a V-shaped economic recovery is unlikely.

“Backlog Britain” is the headline on the Daily Mail front page when you talk about it This delay is caused by the closure In processing passports, birth registration and renewal of a driver’s license “cripples” the country.

The newspaper says that the birth of more than 150,000 children may not be officially registered, while thousands of elderly drivers are left at home due to the chaos in the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency.

The main story of Metro is that, in an attempt to lure domestic workers into the office, some rail operators will be brought in “Flexible season tickets” From next month.

They can, for example, allow travelers to purchase a ticket for three out of seven days – to encourage a part-time return to the workplace.

Register for a morning briefing directly to your inbox