Headlines: China Tensions Rise, “200,000 Deaths”

Temporary suspension of the treaty rather than its permanent termination On the cards, According to Whitehall sources, citing the Daily Telegraph.
This, they say, leaves “a final lever for withdrawal” if China continues to violate international obligations.
The first paper She says what she calls “criticism” circulated on Sunday – by the foreign minister and the Chinese ambassador to London over alleged human rights violations in China – represents a “new low” in relations.
The survey says that employees were already doing an average of an additional 11 hours of unpaid work each week – before the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The newspaper blames hospital “scandal” cuts, insisting in its leader that Boris Johnson should fill in the vacant vacancies and pay NHS employees what they deserve rather than clap for them. She says that the National Health Service must become a healthy employer.
The headline is based on a survey of senior financial officials conducted by Deloitte.
The survey found that nearly half believe that demand for goods and services will not return to pre-closing levels until next July at the earliest – while only 8% expect sales to return to normal before the end of the year.
The newspaper says it is the latest sign that a V-shaped economic recovery is unlikely.
“Backlog Britain” is the headline on the Daily Mail front page when you talk about it This delay is caused by the closure In processing passports, birth registration and renewal of a driver’s license “cripples” the country.
The newspaper says that the birth of more than 150,000 children may not be officially registered, while thousands of elderly drivers are left at home due to the chaos in the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency.
The main story of Metro is that, in an attempt to lure domestic workers into the office, some rail operators will be brought in “Flexible season tickets” From next month.
They can, for example, allow travelers to purchase a ticket for three out of seven days – to encourage a part-time return to the workplace.
