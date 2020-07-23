Headlines: “Four-Striking Winter” and “We Won’t Shop For You”

Many Thursday newspapers happily refer to the rare public appearance of the Duke of Edinburgh to hand over his patronage of the infantry regiment to Venice to the Duchess of Cornwall.
For the Daily Express, Prince Philip seemed “five years younger” and seemed to “regain his enthusiasm for life”. For the sun, at the age of 99, the Duke showed the worker exactly how he did it. “
The title “We will not shop for you” is the main title on the front of the Daily Mirror, as it indicates that the Small Shops Association, which represents workers and owners, advised its members not to challenge customers who do not wear face caps.
The Industry Authority is concerned that taking a tougher stance would place them at increased risk of being attacked when compulsory coverage becomes in stores in England on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph has reported that coverage will also be required in fast food, and that food will be banned from the table and then taken to eat.
The Times claims two members of the Intelligence and Security Committee in Parliament They are among 16 governors who accepted donations Linked to Russia.
The newspaper says that 16 pounds or their parties received thousands of pounds.
A member of the committee, Mark Pritchard, said that all donations were received in good faith from appropriate sources, and after appropriate due diligence was taken.
“The Gravy Train”
The Telegraph claims that the increase in work at home was sparked by the epidemic He will come out with what he calls “the middle-class broth train”..
In a commenting article, Alistair Heath notes that although cut-offs seem like a reward for short-term office workers – what they may not realize is that the past few months have shown that their jobs can be done anywhere in the world.
The Daily Mirror newspaper says Labor Party leader Sir Ker Keer Starmer Draw a Line during the Jeremy Corbyn era On Wednesday, the party announced now “under a new administration” in the Prime Minister’s questions.
For HuffPost UK, one sentence was enough for Labor MPs to go out on their summer vacation with them “A true spring in their first step in years”.
“The feeling of a new broom sweeping the old system is clear” after the party apologized and agreed to pay compensation to former employees who spoke of anti-Semitism, according to the Daily Telegraph. But the sun insists that Sir Care “You won’t get off easily.”, Saying he was “simply lacking a bottle” to drive out members of the far-left from his party.
New fertility statistics show that the number of babies born to women under 20 in England and Wales is the lowest since comparable records began in the 1930s Praised by “good news” By The Times.
The newspaper says it shows that cross-party policies to reduce teenage pregnancy “have proven effective”. A Daily Mail article about the same story is accompanied by cartoon showing a couple in bed sticking to the 2 million social spacing rule.
“Help Madness”
“Absolute madness of aid” is the main address of the mail, as it reports that £ 71 million of British aid was provided to China in a year. She claims that some of the money went to Chinese companies in competition with British companies. The newspaper quoted a government spokesman as saying that the money was being invested to support the interests of the United Kingdom and create opportunities for companies in the United Kingdom.
The Mirror suggests renaming Street Street in Newquay as “Street-less Street” after news of the closing of the last branch in the historic financial district of Corniche in October. Express says closing Barclays will be a “landslide for older customers,” but the bank says only 45 customers use the branch exclusively.
