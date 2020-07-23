Headlines: “Four-Striking Winter” and “We Won’t Shop For You”

Comment on the photo

Ordinance No. 10 instructs the Ministry of Defense to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” for four separate winter emergencies, according to reports. The newspaper says the Army, Councils and Whitehall have been given a deadline to plan to deal with Covid-19, the Brexit without a deal, and increase the flu and floods.





Other changes will be made to where people in England should wear face caps on Friday, according to Daily Telegraph reports, including in fast food. The newspaper says that sitting indoors to eat food that is bought from a sales platform – like fast food outlets – will also be blocked.





“We won’t shop for you,” the mirror declares, as it indicates that retail heads have told staff to overlook customers who refuse to wear face caps. New rules requiring face coverage in stores in England take effect on Friday.





The Guardian says that thousands of close contacts with those who have confirmed coronavirus have not been reached by the NHS Test and Trace. The exclusive newspaper discovers that many of those lost have been found in the areas most affected.





The Daily Mail reported that the UK provided 71 million pounds in foreign aid to China last year, prompting lawmakers to demand an investigation. The exclusive says to the newspaper that some of the money was used to put Chinese companies in competition with their British counterparts.





Kim Kardashian West’s appeal to the media and the public to respect the privacy of her husband Kanye as he appears to have a mental health problem drives the subway. The newspaper says it broke its silence on Kanye’s last wrongful behavior with an invitation to understand.





The newspaper claimed that the Conservative deputies – including ministers, junior ministers and two members of Parliament’s Intelligence Surveillance Committee – accepted donations associated with Russia. The newspaper says that 16 pounds or their parties received thousands of pounds.





Downing Street has embarked on a £ 432 million investment in the space technology company despite being warned by a civil servant that taxpayers could lose the full amount, according to the Financial Times report. The newspaper says the UK’s joint investment in OneWeb, the operator of satellite broadband, has been pushed through despite reservations by an official at Whitehall.





Boris Johnson launched a new union-saving campaign, according to The Daily Express. The newspaper says that the Prime Minister pledged 250 million pounds to finance Scotland as he pledged to “stick” to every corner of the UK.





Finally, the Daily Star seems happy with the news that tennis players can now touch the balls of other players during matches – but only if they wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.





Many Thursday newspapers happily refer to the rare public appearance of the Duke of Edinburgh to hand over his patronage of the infantry regiment to Venice to the Duchess of Cornwall.

For the Daily Express, Prince Philip seemed “five years younger” and seemed to “regain his enthusiasm for life”. For the sun, at the age of 99, the Duke showed the worker exactly how he did it. “

The title “We will not shop for you” is the main title on the front of the Daily Mirror, as it indicates that the Small Shops Association, which represents workers and owners, advised its members not to challenge customers who do not wear face caps.

The Industry Authority is concerned that taking a tougher stance would place them at increased risk of being attacked when compulsory coverage becomes in stores in England on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph has reported that coverage will also be required in fast food, and that food will be banned from the table and then taken to eat.

Face coverage will be compulsory in England stores starting July 24





The Times claims two members of the Intelligence and Security Committee in Parliament They are among 16 governors who accepted donations Linked to Russia.

A member of the committee, Mark Pritchard, said that all donations were received in good faith from appropriate sources, and after appropriate due diligence was taken.

“The Gravy Train”

The Telegraph claims that the increase in work at home was sparked by the epidemic He will come out with what he calls “the middle-class broth train”..

In a commenting article, Alistair Heath notes that although cut-offs seem like a reward for short-term office workers – what they may not realize is that the past few months have shown that their jobs can be done anywhere in the world.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Several newspapers talk about the performance of Sir Ker Ker Starmer in the Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday





The Daily Mirror newspaper says Labor Party leader Sir Ker Keer Starmer Draw a Line during the Jeremy Corbyn era On Wednesday, the party announced now “under a new administration” in the Prime Minister’s questions.

For HuffPost UK, one sentence was enough for Labor MPs to go out on their summer vacation with them “A true spring in their first step in years”.

“The feeling of a new broom sweeping the old system is clear” after the party apologized and agreed to pay compensation to former employees who spoke of anti-Semitism, according to the Daily Telegraph. But the sun insists that Sir Care “You won’t get off easily.”, Saying he was “simply lacking a bottle” to drive out members of the far-left from his party.

New fertility statistics show that the number of babies born to women under 20 in England and Wales is the lowest since comparable records began in the 1930s Praised by “good news” By The Times.

The newspaper says it shows that cross-party policies to reduce teenage pregnancy “have proven effective”. A Daily Mail article about the same story is accompanied by cartoon showing a couple in bed sticking to the 2 million social spacing rule.

“Help Madness”

“Absolute madness of aid” is the main address of the mail, as it reports that £ 71 million of British aid was provided to China in a year. She claims that some of the money went to Chinese companies in competition with British companies. The newspaper quoted a government spokesman as saying that the money was being invested to support the interests of the United Kingdom and create opportunities for companies in the United Kingdom.

The Mirror suggests renaming Street Street in Newquay as “Street-less Street” after news of the closing of the last branch in the historic financial district of Corniche in October. Express says closing Barclays will be a “landslide for older customers,” but the bank says only 45 customers use the branch exclusively.