Headlines: “Johnson’s First Local Close” and “New Deal”

Like many others, Daily Telegraph Leads to securing a coronavirus in Leicester. She describes “discomfort” among public health officials about the rise in cases in the city.
Daily mail Local business owners say in despair because the shutdown will cost them several thousand pounds.
Many newspapers speculate what prompted the increase The daily mirror Sources mention the reopening of the textiles industry in Leicester in late April. times It highlights the city’s ethnic diversity, where many generations live together under one roof.
the sun He says that there are language barriers and high levels of diabetes and poverty among people of Indian and Asian backgrounds. Newspapers say multiple-language advertisements on television, radio and street signs will encourage people to stay home.
Boris Johnson will try to wrap himself in the cloak of one of the most respected US presidents, she said Watchman, When he lays out Britain’s economic recovery plan later.
Daily Express The prime minister says he will pledge to “step back” with the “infrastructure revolution” – sparking Franklin D. Roosevelt, who led the United States out of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Financial Times Doubts such a comparison. It says the new FDR deal has spawned huge projects like the Hoover Dam – while the prime minister’s list of priority projects includes repairing a bridge in Sandwell.
Paul Wu – on HuffPost United Kingdom It is suspected that many people will be left cold from the American phrase – as they were when Jeremy Corbyn and Gordon Brown used it.
Meanwhile, the HuffPost says it has seen leaked details of drafts of the government’s plans to reopen schools in England In September her story was picked up by several newspapers.
The Telegraph Highlights “Slim” curriculum, to allow students more time to focus on core subjects such as English and Mathematics.
Daily mail It focuses on so-called “mega bubbles”, which consist of entire high school groups, which can all turn into isolation if one pupil’s test is positive for coronavirus. The Ministry of Education says to the newspaper that the full plans will be published later this week.
A fatal account of President Trump’s phone calls to world leaders appears on several news websites, after they were first reported CNN.
Sources told veteran Watergate correspondent Karl Bernstein that the president manipulated the bullies and allies, especially women. He is said to have told Theresa May that she was weak and lacked courage, and Angela Merkel was stupid. The White House has rejected the account, calling Trump a “global negotiator.”
Watchman A study indicating racial prejudice picks up a big problem with commenting on English football.
The analysis by a Danish research firm with the Players’ Association, PFA, concluded that light-skinned players were more likely to be praised for “hard work” and “intelligence”, the newspaper says. It appears that dark-skinned footballers often praised physical attributes, such as “strength” or “speed”.
PFA explains to the trustee that these perceptions can shape the player’s future for the future saying that those who hope to manage get an unfair advantage if they are considered smart based on their skin tone.
