Headlines: “Johnson’s First Local Close” and “New Deal”

Comment on the photo

The announcement of tighter closings in Leicester after a rise in coronavirus cases in the city leads most of the front pages. The Daily Mirror describes the move as “Britain’s first domestic closure”, as the city’s shops and non-primary schools were forced to close again – except for vulnerable pupils and key workers’ children.





Comment on the photo

Bars and restaurants in Leicester will not be able to reopen on July 4 with the rest of England, and the proposed relaxation of protection on July 6 in the city has been canceled, according to Telegraph reports. The newspaper says the measure was so sensitive to the government that its announcement was repeatedly postponed on Monday evening as it held successive meetings with local ministers and officials.





Comment on the photo

Leicester residents are also advised to stay home as much as possible and avoid all trips except for the basic trips, according to Daily Mail reports. Meanwhile, business owners have spoken of their “despair” in the news, which would cost them “countless thousands of pounds,” the newspaper says.





Comment on the photo

Metro says that Lester “left her in a state of forgetfulness” because of the announcement, noting that it came days before bars, restaurants and hairdressers reopened across England. Health Minister Matt Hancock said that while cases are deteriorating in most parts of the country, they are “continuing to rise” in Leicester, with “children particularly affected”, the newspaper said.





Comment on the photo

Elsewhere, the Daily Express focuses on Boris Johnson’s promise of a “£ 5 billion” new deal “to start the economic recovery after the Corona virus crisis.” In an important speech on Tuesday, the prime minister is scheduled to unveil plans for an “infrastructure revolution” to modernize hospitals, schools, roads, prisons, courts, upper streets and city centers, the newspaper said.





Comment on the photo

The Times says the speech will call for comparisons with the new Franklin D. Roosevelt deal, which saw the President of the United States use the full power of the state to restore America’s fortunes after the Great Depression. The newspaper adds that the Johnson program will also include a pledge to retrain those who have lost their jobs and “build, build, build.”





Comment on the photo

However, The Guardian says critics are more likely to show that there is no new money in the advertisement. The newspaper sees it as an attempt to “refocus” Johnson’s prime minister, with No. 10 keen “to regain their grip on the news agenda with optimistic messages about the future.”





Comment on the photo

The Financial Times reported that investment banking service fees “rose” to a record $ 57 billion in the first six months of the year. The newspaper says the fees were boosted by a series of lucrative debt sales as companies “raised money” to overcome them because of the coronary virus crisis.





Comment on the photo

Finally, the Daily Star newspaper reported that a statue of The Frontz’s Front Adge Cutler had been “vandalized”. Googly’s eyes have been suspended on the honor of West Country singer, which has “fanned” fans, according to the newspaper.





Like many others, Daily Telegraph Leads to securing a coronavirus in Leicester. She describes “discomfort” among public health officials about the rise in cases in the city.

Daily mail Local business owners say in despair because the shutdown will cost them several thousand pounds.

Many newspapers speculate what prompted the increase The daily mirror Sources mention the reopening of the textiles industry in Leicester in late April. times It highlights the city’s ethnic diversity, where many generations live together under one roof.

the sun He says that there are language barriers and high levels of diabetes and poverty among people of Indian and Asian backgrounds. Newspapers say multiple-language advertisements on television, radio and street signs will encourage people to stay home.

Photo copyright

Ben Stansall / AFP

Boris Johnson will try to wrap himself in the cloak of one of the most respected US presidents, she said Watchman, When he lays out Britain’s economic recovery plan later.

Daily Express The prime minister says he will pledge to “step back” with the “infrastructure revolution” – sparking Franklin D. Roosevelt, who led the United States out of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Financial Times Doubts such a comparison. It says the new FDR deal has spawned huge projects like the Hoover Dam – while the prime minister’s list of priority projects includes repairing a bridge in Sandwell.

Paul Wu – on HuffPost United Kingdom It is suspected that many people will be left cold from the American phrase – as they were when Jeremy Corbyn and Gordon Brown used it.

Photo copyright

Getty Images

Meanwhile, the HuffPost says it has seen leaked details of drafts of the government’s plans to reopen schools in England In September her story was picked up by several newspapers.

The Telegraph Highlights “Slim” curriculum, to allow students more time to focus on core subjects such as English and Mathematics.

Daily mail It focuses on so-called “mega bubbles”, which consist of entire high school groups, which can all turn into isolation if one pupil’s test is positive for coronavirus. The Ministry of Education says to the newspaper that the full plans will be published later this week.

Register for a morning briefing directly to your inbox

A fatal account of President Trump’s phone calls to world leaders appears on several news websites, after they were first reported CNN.

Sources told veteran Watergate correspondent Karl Bernstein that the president manipulated the bullies and allies, especially women. He is said to have told Theresa May that she was weak and lacked courage, and Angela Merkel was stupid. The White House has rejected the account, calling Trump a “global negotiator.”

Watchman A study indicating racial prejudice picks up a big problem with commenting on English football.

The analysis by a Danish research firm with the Players’ Association, PFA, concluded that light-skinned players were more likely to be praised for “hard work” and “intelligence”, the newspaper says. It appears that dark-skinned footballers often praised physical attributes, such as “strength” or “speed”.

PFA explains to the trustee that these perceptions can shape the player’s future for the future saying that those who hope to manage get an unfair advantage if they are considered smart based on their skin tone.