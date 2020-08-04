Top NewsHeadlines: Kate “Majestic in a Mask” and Beirut in “Torment” By Arzu / August 5, 2020 Headlines: Kate “Majestic in a Mask” and Beirut in “Torment” From BBC News staff Comment on the photo The Daily Telegraph reported that the Children’s Commissioner told the government that bars and shops should be closed if necessary to enable schools to reopen completely without causing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Like many papers, it also features the image of the Duchess of Cambridge in a volunteer project that helps families affected by the epidemic. Comment on the photo “Kate is still majestic in a mask,” said Metro, along with a picture of the duchess “setting the perfect example” in a pink face cap when she moved in during the same visit. The newspaper’s main story says that the House of Representatives report described it as a “fatal mistake” to abandon controls and restrictions on travel to the UK earlier in the epidemic. Comment on the photo The Daily Mail reported that “Lockdown” has caused “heavy losses” to Britain’s health, as two-thirds of patients without coronavirus face delays in treatment, especially those with cancer, heart disease, strokes, diabetes or lung disease. The newspaper also praised Catherine for the “elegant” cover of the face because of the “covering of the aura”. Comment on the photo The newspaper “i” revealed “the chaos of PPE,” noting appeals to doctors to take action to prevent a recurrence of the “disorder” when the epidemic first struck earlier in the year. The newspaper says hospitals have been forced to turn to fashion stores, jewelry companies and the coffee company for supplies, while the government is struggling to provide protection equipment. Photo copyright APB Comment on the photo The Guardian’s main story highlights Labor leader Keer Starmer, who has warned that the government has only one month to improve its “broken” testing and tracking system or that the UK faces a “long, dark winter”. A picture of the massive explosion in Beirut dominates the front page, which the newspaper calls a disaster “in a country on the edge of the abyss.” Comment on the photo A cloud of smoke rising over Beirut also appears on the front page of The Times, with a first-person account of their Middle East correspondent Richard Spencer, describing “being bombed across the room.” The main story of the newspaper says that BBC is facing a “revolution” by retirees at the end of free TV licenses for those who do not receive pension credits Comment on the photo Firefighters carry an injured person from the scene of the blast in a photo on the Financial Times front page, next to the headline “The Torment of Beirut.” The main story of the newspaper says that the investors in the Chinese company behind the social network TikTok supported the “forced sale” of Microsoft, and considered it “the only solution” to the demands of the White House. Comment on the photo According to the Daily Express, thousands of women are paid less than they were entitled to a “fatal mistake” in tens of millions of pounds. The paper says that many have already been refunded after they missed the automatic increases, having earned an average of 9,000 pounds. Comment on the photo The Daily Mirror is urging the report “Review of murderers’ imprisonment on a computer for a longer period”, in a report on the Prosecutor’s review of the ruling on computer killers Andrew Harper. The officer’s mother, Debbie Adam, said that the prison terms mean that the three teenagers “escaped from them.” Comment on the photo The Daily Star reports that robbery is the latest in prey to automation, as “robot thieves” are designed to break into homes through the mailbox and steal valuables. The title “The Rise of Robots” is his. Since it’s difficult to spell out a story, Star’s first page sub-editor picks a picture of Dalec with a speech bubble saying “Let’s hope there aren’t stairs bleeding at home.” Register for a morning briefing directly to your inbox You may also likeAnil Campbell talks about 100 of his favorite characters in Test Cricket in Oval in 2007 By Arzu / August 5, 2020 Spain is confused about the whereabouts of former king Juan Carlos By Arzu / August 5, 2020 Kevin Hart defends Eileen de Generis: “It’s crazy to see her go through this.” By Arzu / August 4, 2020 BBC defends the use of racial defamation in a news report By Arzu / August 4, 2020 Pence criticizes Como for the “bad decisions” that caused the deaths of the COVID-19 outbreak By Arzu / August 4, 2020 Post navigationAnil Campbell talks about 100 of his favorite characters in Test Cricket in Oval in 2007Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.