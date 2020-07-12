Top NewsHeadlines: “Mask Chaos” and Britain’s “Lightning” Propaganda By Arzu / July 13, 2020 Headlines: “Mask Chaos” and Britain’s “Lightning” Propaganda From BBC News staff Comment on the photo The headline of the metro, which says “mixed letters” on the face covers causes confusion. The newspaper quoted Cabinet Secretary Michael Goff as saying that “good morals” were sufficient to persuade people to wear face-coverings in places like these stores, indicating that they do not need to be compulsory in England. Only 36 hours ago, Boris Johnson, who was wearing a mask, “promised to crack down on the evangelists,” the newspaper added. Comment on the photo Meanwhile, i reported that peers are planning to challenge ministers to stop smoking outdoors in exchange for allowing bars and cafes to serve drinks in the extended pavement areas. Activists are warning against trying to boost the hospitality sector that Coffed hit “should not be at the expense of public health,” according to the newspaper. Comment on the photo The Guardian carries a warning that councils in England are likely to cut thousands of jobs and cut services due to lost income from billions of pounds of investments in office buildings, retail complexes, airports and cinemas. With the closure forced to close many of these sites, council rents and other revenue have been damaged, the newspaper says. Comment on the photo The Daily Express is leading what it calls a “£ 93m campaign” to equip the UK for Brexit. The newspaper reported that the “Let’s Get Started” campaign was orchestrated by Cabinet Secretary Michael Goff, and the government launched it on Monday. Comment on the photo The Times has a less optimistic view of the story, warning that the post-Brexit era will lead to a spike in holiday insurance costs. The government media campaign aims to raise awareness about how travel to the continent is different for Britons starting next year, including changes to mobile phone roaming charges and advice on traveling with pets, the newspaper said. She added that travel insurance premiums are expected to rise once eligibility for free health care in the European Union has ended. Comment on the photo The Daily Telegraph is also leading a story about the future of the UK after Britain’s exit from the European Union, as it reviews government plans for a new point-based immigration system, which will replace freedom of movement starting next year. Under the rules that Home Secretary Pretty Battle will set on Monday, foreign criminals sentenced to more than a year in prison will be banned from Britain, the newspaper said. Comment on the photo The Financial Times reported that the government plans to withhold power to control the aid of the country from the UK countries transferred at the end of Britain’s exit period from the European Union. The newspaper says the proposal, which will give Westminster powers to control the entire UK policy, is expected to appear in a bill this fall – a move it says will “anger” Scotland and Wales. Comment on the photo The Daily Mail says it has new evidence of what it calls “Beijing’s infiltration” of the British establishment. The newspaper says that a prominent figure in a Chinese group allegedly created to fine-tune foreign elites was photographed with five British prime ministers – including Boris Johnson and Tony Blair. Xerong is the director of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which is said to be controlled by the country’s Communist Party, according to Mi Mail. Comment on the photo “It’s time to honor Jack,” declares the Daily Mirror, which leads calls from Jack Charlton’s brother Tommy to become a knight after his death. The English World Cup winner and former Leeds defender died at the age of 85 on Friday. Comment on the photo The Daily Star newspaper reported that Coronation Street character Todd Grimshaw would return to the show. However, the newspaper says, the presidents ruled out the return of the actor who originally played his role, Bruno Langley, who was fired after being convicted of sexual assault on two women in a bar in Manchester. Instead the role will be reworked. Register for a morning briefing directly to your inbox You may also likeVandi Bharat: Air India announces 14 more flights between India and the United Kingdom By Arzu / July 13, 2020 ESPN’s Jay Williams criticizes NBA players’ complaints By Arzu / July 13, 2020 The exit poll indicates that Doda in Poland is slightly ahead in the presidential election By Arzu / July 12, 2020 Russia is the first country to end human trials on the Covid-19 vaccine By Arzu / July 12, 2020 Thousands protest against the government’s treatment of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv By Arzu / July 12, 2020 Post navigationVandi Bharat: Air India announces 14 more flights between India and the United KingdomLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.