The Times has a less optimistic view of the story, warning that the post-Brexit era will lead to a spike in holiday insurance costs. The government media campaign aims to raise awareness about how travel to the continent is different for Britons starting next year, including changes to mobile phone roaming charges and advice on traveling with pets, the newspaper said. She added that travel insurance premiums are expected to rise once eligibility for free health care in the European Union has ended.

