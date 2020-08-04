Top NewsHeadlines: “Rishi To Snack” and “Minister Who Hacked The Russians” By Arzu / August 4, 2020 Headlines: “Rishi To Snack” and “Minister Who Hacked The Russians” From BBC News staff Comment on the photo “What is the obesity crisis?” Metro screams, as he reported that some people use the government discounts to help cut discounts – launched on Monday – to order a double portion. The newspaper uses the opportunity to give Chancellor Rishi Sonak a new title: “Rishi To Snacks”. Comment on the photo The Daily Mail is also offering the reduced meal offer, as it launched a “UK scream” to return to empty offices, noting that commercial areas are still deserted while restaurants are crowded. “We had our lunch, so let’s go back to work!” His title pleads. Comment on the photo Scientists warn that the second wave of coronavirus infection can be twice the size of the first wave due to a failure in the testing and tracking system, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported. She says the situation is a “time bomb” where only 50% of connections have been reached and a new hike is likely in December without improvement. Comment on the photo But i reports on a measure scientists want to relax: government advisors say people who have recently recovered from the virus can be exempt from self-isolation and home quarantine rules. The newspaper says that this group of people with antibodies is likely to reduce the risk of infection again. Comment on the photo The Daily Telegraph enjoys a fun viewing of the “Eating Outside” scheme with a waitress loaded with food under the headline “Would you like economic stimulus nonetheless, sir?”. However, he is leading reports that leaked documents about trade negotiations with the United States – used by Labor during the 2019 elections – were stolen from the email account of the then International Trade Secretary to William Fox. The newspaper says the hacking reports, which he blamed on Russia, prompted a government security review on Monday evening. Comment on the photo The Guardian says that the hacked email account is the minister’s personal account, which prompted the Labor Party to question why it was used in government business. A spokesman for Mr. Fox told the newspaper that the government had not confirmed the compromised account. The first page also included a tribute to John Hume – Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in Northern Ireland, “A Giant and My Vision” – who died at the age of 83. Comment on the photo A picture of Mr. Hume, an Irish nationalist leader, led by a British soldier during a civil rights demonstration in 1971, appears on the Financial Times front page. The main story of the newspaper says that HSBC profits fell 96% amid the epidemic and tensions between the United States and China. Comment on the photo “Pain relievers do more harm than good,” says the headline in the Daily Express, referring to new advice that millions of people with chronic pain should not be prescribed aspirin, paracetamol or opiates. She says there is no evidence that the drug works for people whose pain has not been explained by another diagnosis or an underlying condition. Comment on the photo The Times says the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has warned that drugs can cause addiction in patients with chronic pain and advised doctors to prescribe alternatives, such as acupuncture or exercise. Comment on the photo The Daily Star features a mischievous show: “Free Honor for Every Reader”. The news prompted the prime minister – whom the newspaper portrayed as a clown and dubbed “Pozo” – and promised to reduce numbers in the House of Lords, days after he made his brother a colleague. Register for a morning briefing directly to your inbox You may also likeThe Chennai Super Kings team including MS Dhoni is tested for COVID before assembly in Chennai By Arzu / August 4, 2020 Aircraft cut Quincy Inonoa, officially terminating relations with the Rex Ryan era By Arzu / August 4, 2020 New York prosecutors say Trump’s investigation extends beyond payments By Arzu / August 4, 2020 Former Spain king Juan Carlos stormed leaving the country By Arzu / August 3, 2020 Trump calls for the expulsion of the highest-paid official for outsourcing By Arzu / August 3, 2020 Post navigationThe Chennai Super Kings team including MS Dhoni is tested for COVID before assembly in ChennaiLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.