Top NewsHeadlines: The prime minister pledges to "build raids" amid fears of unemployment By Arzu / June 28, 2020 Headlines: The prime minister pledges to "build raids" amid fears of unemployment From BBC News staff Comment on the photo A picture of the Prime Minister in the middle of the postal training controls the first page of Sunday. Boris Johnson interviewed the newspaper, which says he is "building raids" from hospitals, schools, homes and infrastructure projects "to save the British economy from disaster." The newspaper says details of the plan, which will cost tens of billions of pounds, will be announced on Tuesday. "If Covid is a flash of lightning, we are about to get thunder," the prime minister tells the newspaper. Comment on the photo The "Observer" also covers Johnson's pledge to "build, build, and build" – but lead to warnings from the Labor Party that unemployment "may rise to levels not seen since the 1980s" unless "ministers" strengthen their support for troubled businesses. The newspaper says, "The most urgent need for the Labor Party is to protect existing jobs." Comment on the photo The Sunday Telegraph is one of many newspapers that the Duchess of Cambridge appears on its front page, after helping to plant a new childcare park near Norwich. The newspaper reported that Sir Mark Sidwell, the UK's chief civil servant, "appears to be announcing his departure early this week" after the Prime Minister announced "a reform of the way he manages the number 10". A spokesman for the Prime Minister said that Sir Mark "continues to work closely with his senior team to ensure that the government receives the best advice." Comment on the photo The Sunday Times talks about a story about Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, who is under fire after being given permission to develop luxury housing for Richard Desmond. The newspaper says that Mr. Generic "reversed the objections of civil servants and lawyers for their approval." On the other hand, the newspaper said that the government was "preparing to impose the first local closure" after "an increase in cases of coronavirus in Leicester." Comment on the photo The Sunday People newspaper reported that Watford Football Club is investigating after online video recording of Watford striker Andre Gray's birthday tournament with 20 friends. Comment on the photo The Sunday Mirror is driving the story of a ICU nurse who says she gave birth to the "Corona Miracle". The newspaper says that breast cancer survivor Kate Voxal gave birth to her daughter after she conceived "against the odds" after she and her husband were infected with the Corona virus.