Headlines: The prime minister pledges to “build raids” amid fears of unemployment

The Sunday Telegraph is one of many newspapers that the Duchess of Cambridge appears on its front page, after helping to plant a new childcare park near Norwich. The newspaper reported that Sir Mark Sidwell, the UK’s chief civil servant, “appears to be announcing his departure early this week” after the Prime Minister announced “a reform of the way he manages the number 10”. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said that Sir Mark “continues to work closely with his senior team to ensure that the government receives the best advice.”

