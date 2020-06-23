“Hear” Episode 92: Liu and the Yachts: A Love Story

In this episode:
- Even before the outbreak, Leo DiCaprio could not afford to miss an opportunity to sit on a luxurious liner. He was recently seen at a yacht party celebrating his 23rd birthday.
- to. Hailey collapsed on stage in a comedy club before a positive test for the coronavirus – which Maggie and Ian wonder about the future of live comedy shows.
- The complete danger of DJ Khaled’s appointment to the dentist is quite spectacular.
Here’s a closer look at some of today’s stories:
That yacht life
Over the weekend, the star “Titanic” Leo DiCaprio was seen celebrating on board a yacht on his 23rd birthday, Camilla Moroni, in photos obtained exclusively on Page 6.
DiCaprio, 45, was one of the people who wore a mask in this crowded case. The guests, including actress Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Sean White, and actors Kevin Connolly and Lucas Haas, wore cowboy hats and western clothes.
The 43-meter boat, a Superstar Light yacht, is anchored at Del Rey Marina in Los Angeles. She set sail towards Malibu at 11 am and returned to the beach around 4:30 pm.
DL Healy dies
to. Healy gave comedy club sponsors and staff awe when he collapsed in the middle of his group in Nashville.
A member of the public posted footage of the incident on Twitter.
Fortunately, a YouTube journalist named DJ Vlad confirmed that the 57-year-old “King of Comedy” was doing a much better job, tweeting: “DL Hughley is okay. I just spoke to him.”
DJ Khaled is ready
DJ Khaled looks a lot like us – the Miami-based product has been under quarantine for months. Recently, he ventured for the first time, but in a completely dangerous prosthesis to treat painful pain from the root canal he could no longer ignore it.
The 44-year-old went into his clothes from head to toe while in the parking of his dentist, showing a photo on his uniform of Instagram, “Play smart if you like (🦠) I have kids I don’t play games 🤲 🏽 First day out of bed In 3 and a half months. “
Watch all episodes of “We Hear” by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify Or wherever you find your audio files. New episodes appear every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
You may also like
Updates from all over the world
Neil Warnock replaces Jonathan Woodgate as Middlesbrough coach
Debate over relatives: Vidya Pradeep explains the difficulties faced by all actors without a godfather in the film industry
Report: Joe Biden asks Representative Karen Pace to undergo a Vice President examination
The failure of the Trump pandemic has now directly affected his campaign