Heather Knight Column: England’s leader in training, cooking and gardening

I never thought I’d be so happy because I have a blister on my hand, but that means one thing – cricket back.

I returned to training on Monday, with 23 other England players, and I am currently training three times a week at Bristol County Ground.

It’s still a little strange. Before we leave for training, we need to do a temperature check, fill out a questionnaire about the symptoms of coronavirus, then drive to Earth.

Once we get to the ground, we have another temperature check, follow the one-way system and use the hand gel at each stop.

We can use the gym, but you have to erase everything once you use it.

It actually feels quite natural, aside from the coach who sometimes has to wear a latex glove when touching the ball.

We also have our group of balls. The weird thing is if you have a net and the coach throws you, it’s a ball, so you can’t take it and take it back to it. I had to stop myself several times.

The hardness the next morning was not fun – and I got a cramp in my hand from grabbing the racket for a long time.

DOMS (late muscle pain) from bowling wasn’t my favorite feeling, but it’s pretty good to get it from a cricket game to change, not from any fitness routine at home.

You cannot repeat this feeling of having a paddle in your hand. As a kid at Christmas, I would wake up on Monday morning and be able to return to a little bit of normalcy.

Think about life after cricket

I’ve been really trying to get a break – and I’m not the best at it – and turn off cricket, given that this time in time is very rare.

I tried to take the time to think about some things outside of cricket and what I might do when I retire. But a month later, I was ready to return to cricket.

I’ve been able to do some work, in terms of fitness, which we hope will help prolong my career, although I’m not sure how successful this is.

When you move from one game to another, you must be in rhythm. You are thinking about score points and don’t always get a period of time to work on your game.

This will be quite interesting when all the players are together again, see how the playoff affected people’s games and if it could lengthen some of the jobs.

Sometimes a breather revitalizes a little love for cricket. When you are in the monotony of an international game, you can sometimes forget how lucky you are.

Losing it for a few months makes you appreciate what you have.

Heather Knight and Lauren Bell train in Bristol

Department stores and cooking classes

You realize how strange it is to be an athlete in such a situation – the novelty of doing a supermarket, for example.

I never did because I would be away in Loughborough during the week and love to go out and eat.

The BBC anchor and former England player Isa Goa uses the closure to try to improve her mother’s recipes. Her mother unfortunately died last year, and Jesus was making many Bengali dishes her mother had taught her.

I joined her at Big Night Curry Night at the British Asian Trust and cooked shrimp curry together.

It was really good. The only slight problem was that I didn’t have all the ingredients, then I realized that there was no coconut milk at home, so the curry ended in heat.

I will not lie, even though the scarcity of cooking has now vanished and I am ready to eat again.

Danny White sent me videos about the tomato plant. We both grow one – I’ve got some little green tomatoes on it and it’s completely pathetic canceled.

It is just a young shrub. There is nowhere close to flowering! Any advice would be excellent …

A teacher in the women’s cricket game

Finally, I am completely satisfied with Claire Connor, who will become the first female president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) next year.

Claire has done a lot in her career and has had a lot of beginnings, but this first – the first female female president in the club’s 233-year history – is pretty impressive.

It was very close to Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who was a leader in our game, and it is amazing for Claire to achieve such a huge milestone.

It is extremely important that you share different voices and female voices in our game.

This is the only way that women’s sport and equality will get a boost – this is a great step for Claire and women’s sports.