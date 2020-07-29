Heathrow calls for coronavirus testing at UK airports

Photo copyright

The Heathrow airport chief called for airports to be allowed to test for coronaviruses to avoid the “precipice” of the quarantine.

John Holland Kaye told the BBC that the changes in travel guidelines across Spain showed the need for an alternative.

He said he wanted the government to work with the airport.

But Culture Minister Oliver Duden told the BBC that because the virus may evolve over time, the test is not a “silver bullet”.

Mr. Holland-Kaye said that the passenger is expected to pay the cost of each test, which would be around £ 150 if conducted at the airport.

He admitted that it was “not cheap”.

But he said that there will be people willing to bear this cost: “There are people who are concerned about their ability to return to work or bring children to school. There will be people willing to pay that to avoid an additional quarantine period.”

Speaking to the BBC program today, Mr. Holland Kay said: “The goal will be to take a test when arriving at the airport. We can do it and work in the next two weeks, then we need to work with the government to find out what happens next.”

He said the plan would be for passengers to go to quarantine and take another test after eight days: “If they are infected, then we are sure they have shown themselves. If clear, they will be allowed to quit quarantine earlier than was the case. It is based on Very scientific basis. “

Under current rules, those arriving in the UK from certain countries must isolate themselves for 14 days.

The government indicated that it kept all quarantine procedures under review.

She is said to be studying an eight-day extension between tests, while numbers in the travel sector are keen for five days.

The number of days required between each test is critical to reducing the possibility of “false negative” results.

A wrong negative result can be obtained if the person who recently contracted Covid-19 does not have symptoms.

France is on the verge of launching a mandatory two-test system for people arriving from 16 endangered countries, including the United States.

Holland Kay said the airport wanted to start trials with Singapore and Canada.