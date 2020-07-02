Heavy rain is expected in parts of Sikkim, West Bengal, Konkan and Goa; NDMA issues a warning

Monsoons have struck India

The National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of the country as mentioned by IMD, Indian Meteorological Department.

The affected areas are the semi-Bengal in West Himalayas, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa on 2, 3 and 4 July.

The weather forecast also stated that the hurricane cycle is located above southern Gujarat and surrounding neighborhoods at lower and middle troposphere levels with another hurricane cycle over eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood in lower troposphere levels.

The strong convergence of strong west and southwest wet winds from the Arabian Sea along the western coast is likely to be until July 6. The plains of northwest India and central India will be affected by July 3.

Warning issued by NDMA

Konkan to experience the torrential rains to very heavy

Konkan will see heavy rain to torrential on July 3 and 4. It will rain on Gujarat on July 4 and 5 and central Maharashtra will receive abundant rain on July 4.

The coastal Karnataka rain will be affected from July 2 to July 4 with the Surashtra and Koch region affected from July 4 to 6.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh will receive separate rain to very heavy rain for the next five days.

Northeast India and East India have the potential to receive somewhat widespread precipitation activity over the next five days. West Bengal and semi-Himalayan Sikkim will see heavy rain in the next 48 hours.

The adjacent West Himalayas and northwest India will continue to receive rain for the next two days and distribution and density will likely increase thereafter.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued torrential rains warnings for Mumbai, Thane and Balghar as of July 5th. According to the region’s forecasts and warnings issued, Mumbai is likely to see heavy rains in isolated places on Thursday.

Rainfall is likely to increase on the state’s west coast, covering northern Konkan, including Mumbai, as of July 2. Other hot spots include Vidarbha, Chattisgarh and some parts of Bihar.