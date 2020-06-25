Here are 5 fantastic A-shaped homes for sale near New York City

Are you looking to snorkel and buy your own A frame? Good point!

You will find lots of good options within the triple zone. Check out these amazing homes for herself now, sponsored by interior designer Leah Bopf from A-Frame Dreams, website And Instagram feed Angular housing is listed on the market across the United States.

The five accommodations below are located just a few hours’ drive from New York City. Be prepared, though – your Instagram A frame will likely start.

5 Croton Lake Road Croton on Hudson, New York

1.3 million dollars

This is less than an hour outside of New York City Three bedroom luxury chalet It would be perfect if you wanted an A-frame lifestyle without needing DIY space. The house was built in 1968 and has a true ‘Brady Punch’ atmosphere thanks to the planks, exposed brick walls and overall interiors. It is situated on an area of ​​2 acres and comes with a swimming pool.

Valeria Less, North Country Sotheby’s International Realty, 914-271-5115

68 2nd Ave., Stratford, Connecticut

350 thousand dollars

Are you looking for more beach atmosphere? this is Four A-shaped bedrooms It is located off the coast of Long Island Sound in Connecticut Village in Stratford. The house itself can use some work, but the bones are present – including a spacious roof and balcony outside one of the bedrooms.

Osi Rosenberg, A to Z Realty, 917-273-7524

18 Deer Run, Byram Township, New Jersey

290,000 dollars

this is New Jersey A-Frame It dates back to the 1970s, but you won’t know it from the inside: it was recently refurbished, with huge windows, a modern kitchen and a stylish spiral staircase that leads to a loft of sleep. It is located in the woods and close to Forest Lake. The wide deck will give you the perfect space to enjoy views of both.

Lisa Diordi, Re / Max Platinum Group, 973-726-5700

600 Haywood Road, Southwold, New York

$ 579,000

Below this secluded secluded road in North Long Island north of this sitting Around -1954 frame A With the addition of a wide backdrop it can easily accommodate a large family. It has two bedrooms plus a large loft that can work as a bedroom or home office (or both!). It is a short drive from Southwold to some North Fork beaches in Long Island Sound.

John Nichols, Lewis and Nichols, 631-765-3416

Silver Hollow Road, Woodstock, New York

$ 1.49 million

this is Nice complex in Woodstock It is a larger plot of land containing a main house and two smaller A-frame cabins. All the interiors are ready for Instagram, with the aesthetic that the mediator describes as “a new shot in a Scandinavian classic summer house”. Read: A blend of light and dark woods, minimal furnishings and lots of comfortable corners and currances. The small A-Frame properties on the floor are elegant and empty, and practically pleads rental for weekends in the city.

Gary Hickelman, Halter Associates Realty, 845-532-1178