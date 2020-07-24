Here is how Pannaga Bharana got the massive representation from Sal Yusuf and Danish Sait in the French biryani

He asked Youssef and Deutsch in the French biryaniSocial media

Director Pannaga Bharana has a very playful spirit, resulting in great chemistry and exceptional performance from standing comedians Sal Yusuf and Danish Sait in the French biryani, which is slated to be launched on Amazon Prime Video.

The French Biryani is an upcoming club movie, and is slated to be released directly on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. With such a huge wave of content and new concepts embodied on Amazon, the audience is thrilled to watch another light comedy. With less than 24 hours to launch, here’s an unknown fact about the director that will surely surprise your mind and also tell you why a team is a “ team ”.

A good sense of humor can always lift the mood of the people around you while a bad person can be just a big loss. Achieving this through capturing the minds of the masses and making them laugh is a perfect talent mastered by contemporary comedians Salem Youssef and Danesh Sight, but did you even know that director Banaga Bharana has a very playful spirit and has participated in the wonderful laughs and so much more in groups that in turn led to chemistry Wonderful and exceptional screen shows.

The trailer of the French Biryani has created a sensation and has passed more than 2.8 million views in just 24 hours, which is huge for any Kannada movie. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, the French biryani was produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the slogan of PRK production.

The stars of Danish comedy and drama Sait as Asgar portray the role of an autorickshaw driver in Bangalore alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon. The film is scheduled to release on July 24. Prior to its release, audiences across the country shared their enthusiasm on social media with the #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime tag, which has become a internet storm.