Here’s what Justin Bieber should say about the allegations of “sexual assault” brought against him by two women on Twitter

If your memory looks reckless, let’s remind you that in 2014 and 2015, two women made allegations of sexual assault against singer Justin Bieber. Some photographic evidence was even provided to substantiate the claim submitted in 2014.

Speaking of the problem, he took the singer “Sorry” to his official Twitter account to explain his involvement. He said, “I don’t usually deal with things because I have dealt with random accusations throughout my career, but after talking to my wife and team I decided to talk about tonight’s case. Rumors are rumors but sexual assault is something I don’t take lightly.”

Justin denied all the rumors and said that he was not in the alleged place in 2014. He wrote, “I wanted to talk right away but in respect of the many victims who deal with these issues every day I wanted to make sure that I collected the facts before I made any statement. In the 24 Last hour, a new Twitter appeared telling a story about myself involved in sexual assault on March 9, 2014, in Austin Texas at the Four Seasons Hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon be clarifying I was not there Location never. “

He even took his ex girlfriend, Selena GomezThe name explains that he was in another appearance at the time. He wrote on a tweet: “What this person did not know is that I attended this show with my then-friend Selena Gomez.

He added: “We also confirmed with the Four Seasons Regional Director that I was not at the property on March 9, 2014 and I was not a guest on the ninth or tenth, and I welcome all newspapers to inquire with them if necessary or required.”

Justin concluded that he took legal action against the accused. He said: “Every allegation of sexual assault must be taken seriously and that is the reason for my response. However, this story is actually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action.”