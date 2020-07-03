Hillary Clinton about Trump’s treatment of coronavirus: “I would have done better”

The comment from a former competitor, who came during a wide-ranging interview about a documentary released this year about Clinton’s life, beats Trump on a case that has ruined his hopes for re-election and frustrated his administration.

“It was certain that we could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better and more responsible behavior,” Clinton said. The Hollywood Reporter Podcast “Gossip Awards” . “I don’t think we should necessarily have faced a deep economic attack on livelihoods and jobs as we did. So I know I would have done a better job.”

“It is frustrating to be on the sidelines of a pandemic,” Clinton said, adding that while she tries to do her part by speaking openly and collecting money, she feels she can do more.

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the last four months of American life, including changing every aspect of the presidential campaign. The Trump campaign has struggled to move forward in the face of the epidemic and the economic downturn that it has caused. More than 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in the United States, the largest number in the world, and more than 128,000 Americans have died.