Hillary Clinton about Trump’s treatment of coronavirus: “I would have done better”

By Arzu / July 3, 2020

The comment from a former competitor, who came during a wide-ranging interview about a documentary released this year about Clinton’s life, beats Trump on a case that has ruined his hopes for re-election and frustrated his administration.

“It was certain that we could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better and more responsible behavior,” Clinton said. The Hollywood Reporter Podcast “Gossip Awards”. “I don’t think we should necessarily have faced a deep economic attack on livelihoods and jobs as we did. So I know I would have done a better job.”

“It is frustrating to be on the sidelines of a pandemic,” Clinton said, adding that while she tries to do her part by speaking openly and collecting money, she feels she can do more.

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the last four months of American life, including changing every aspect of the presidential campaign. The Trump campaign has struggled to move forward in the face of the epidemic and the economic downturn that it has caused. More than 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in the United States, the largest number in the world, and more than 128,000 Americans have died.

The former Secretary of State and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate did not hide her contempt for Trump throughout the interview, calling him a “vengeful settler” and suggesting that the country take a closer look at what it means to have a president who is not ready for the job.

“Part of what he’s doing in the way he’s attacking,” Clinton said, “because, in his depths, he knows that the Russians helped him, despite his amazing efforts to deny it. He knows that WikiLeaks helped him. He understands all of that.” “He is a vengeful settler, and he does not want to question the legitimacy of his election at all, even though history will continue to question him.”

The last round of Clinton’s interviews comes months after Hillary was released and as the documentary began to receive awards. The documentary, which looked at the life of Clinton in a four-part series, recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Limited Documentary.

Clinton was asked about a number of questions about her life in the interview, where she said that she found “it is impossible to answer” how her life had been if she did not marry former President Bill Clinton and described her meetings with Trump before the 2016 elections as “not very many and not a wonderful moment, and certainly not Mine”.

But Clinton’s most visible comments came in response to questions about the turmoil facing the country, whether due to the ongoing epidemic, the country’s account of racism and police brutality, and the way voters and major corporations approach the 2020 campaign.

“We are divided from sources of information,” Clinton said of Facebook and some companies that pull ads from the site. “Facebook must be held accountable because they trade in the conspiracy, they trade false information, and they trade Russian false information.

She added, “They must be held accountable because we will hold other elections, and everyone should know what is at stake and then cast their votes accordingly.”

Clinton has said that she will not run for office again – “not in the cards” – but she has not shied away from a question about whether she believes she will defeat Trump if she is to run for it in 2020.

“Yes,” she said frankly. “But I think people think this is a referendum on it.”

