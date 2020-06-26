Himansh Kohli: I have no motivation to fight against nepotism

Girls just want to have fun! Happiness is making a video call with your best friend

“Yarian” Actor Himansh Kohli said he has no motivation to fight against the nepotism. However, he feels that everyone should have an equal opportunity.

He admits that good skills always outperform good referrals.

“I have no motivation to fight favoritism, it is present everywhere in the world, in every field. But I would like to urge all employers to give a sincere opportunity to new talent and the people who have not worked with them before. This will ensure that others have an equal opportunity as well. And while Sources and connections play an important role, as in every profession, your skills are more important than anything else. “

“Good work outperforms good referral on any day. It may be frustrating to think of a project, its character for several months, and then lose it. But the highs and lows come in everyone’s life. Some of my projects have succeeded, and some of them have not succeeded. It does not mean that my journey is over.”

Speaking of his industry trip, Himansh said: “I am a Delhi boy from Lajpat Nagar without connections in this industry. I went up on TV and then came to the movies. I remember when I was chosen for” Yaariyan “, there were a lot of star kids waiting in the list But I got a chance to be a male protagonist. Yes, I understand that a lot of people say I don’t make a lot of movies. But in every profession there is a stage of struggle and a stage of a star. The good thing is that none of it is permanent. ”

He cited examples of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who were once strangers, but made a name for themselves based on their abilities.

“It took a lot of time for stars such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Rao, Euchman Khurana and Kartik Aryan were in their place, and it wasn’t a trip overnight. He said,” Everyone made a name for themselves. “

Himansch made his acting debut with “Hamsa Hi Life” on Channel 5 in 2011 and entered Bollywood with “Yarian” in 2014.

“I am grateful to the industry that gave me a chance and accepted me with open arms,” ​​he said.

It will be watched later in “Boondi Raita”.