Hisham al-Hashemi, a researcher in jihadi groups, was shot dead in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashemi, 47, has appeared repeatedly in local and foreign media as an analyst, especially during the Iraq battle against ISIS.

He was also the voice of an expert on Iraqi politics and extremist Shiite groups and has worked as a consultant to former Iraqi governments

Maan said that Al-Hashemi died in Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad after he was seriously injured during the attack.

The motive behind his assassination is not yet clear, but similar targeted killings were frequent during the height of the sectarian war in Iraq.