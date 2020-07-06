Hisham al-Hashemi, a researcher in jihadi groups, was shot dead in Baghdad
By Aygen / July 7, 2020

Hisham al-Hashemi, 47, has appeared repeatedly in local and foreign media as an analyst, especially during the Iraq battle against ISIS.

He was also the voice of an expert on Iraqi politics and extremist Shiite groups and has worked as a consultant to former Iraqi governments

Maan said that Al-Hashemi died in Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad after he was seriously injured during the attack.

The motive behind his assassination is not yet clear, but similar targeted killings were frequent during the height of the sectarian war in Iraq.

Al-Hashemi was a strong critic of the political elite in Iraq and discussed corruption in the country on his social media accounts. It looks like he has Twitter moments Before he was killed in an article about sectarian and ethnic divisions in Iraqi politics.

News of his death shocked many in the Middle East and beyond.

Martin Hoth, the European Union’s ambassador to Iraq, tweeted, “With his family and friends, we mourn the death of Dr. Hisham Al-Hashemi. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice!”

“He was devastated and deeply saddened by the news of the death of Hisham al-Hashemi. Iraq has lost one of its best men – a brave and profound man. These attacks cannot continue. The government – with the support of the international community – must hold the perpetrators accountable.”

