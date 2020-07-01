Honda Livo BS6 launched with six new features you should know

Why shouldn’t the hand sanitizer be left in the car?

Honda motorcycles and scooter india soldier. HMSI launched the updated BS6 Livo, the company’s third edition in a month. BS6 CD 110 Dream was launched in early June, while BS6 Grazia was launched about a week ago. Like the other two devices, even Livo was launched in two variants. The only difference is that while the Grazia and CD 110 Dream variants are known as Standard and Deluxe, Livo’s is more noticeable – Drum and Disc.

Honda Levo BS6Honda

Honda just provided the price of the drum variable at the moment, which is 69,422 (previous showroom, Jaipur).

Also, just like the other two launches, even Livo gets a bunch of new features:

1) ACGOnce again, as in Grazia and CD 110 Dream, Honda got rid of the conventional startup engine and sank in a patented ACG (AC Generator) mechanism that silently moves the engine for you in addition to performing its primary function of charging the battery .

Honda ACG mechanismHonda

2) DC headlampDC headlight does not mean headlight designed by Dilip Chhabria. DC here means direct current, which in turn translates into “consistent headlights brightness” regardless of the engine speed. You will not be afraid of darkness anymore.

3) Integrated engine start / stop switch: Not just a key to kill the engine, it doubles as the start button when you press it down. The last time I used something similar was on Ducati.

Honda Levo engine start motorHonda

4) Headlight beam and passkey selector: So, while Grazia had a scroll function built into the headlight beam selector switch, it’s another way here. You can select the headlight beam via the passkey. The last time I used this feature was on the Suzuki GSX-S750.

Honda Levo beam integrated headlights and passkeyHonda

5) A longer seat: Honda says the seat is now 17mm tall, which is always good.

6) Sealed chainThis may not be noticed by most users, but it is a welcome addition from Honda. why? Because sealed driving chains are low in maintenance while they last longer than standard (non-annular) chains.

Honda Levo sealed seriesHonda

Honda also adds that the bike gets an “updated” analog digital counter, a “modern” front guard and new “engraved” tank covers. The bike gets the special 6-year warranty package that you read about in Grazia’s story too.

Honda’s analog digital counterHonda

Technical specifications for Honda Livo BS6

Engine: 109.51 cc, air cooled

Compression ratio: 10.1: 1

Power: 8.79 hp at 7,500 rpm

Torque: 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Gearbox: 4 speeds

Fuel tank capacity: 9 liters

Seat height: 790 mm

Wheelbase: 1,278 mm

Ground clearance: 163 mm

Front suspension: telescopic fork

Rear suspension: adjustable 5-step pre-loading shock absorbers

Headlight: halogen, DC

Front tires: 80 / 100-18

Rear tires: 80 / 100-18

Front brake: 240mm / 130mm disc

Rear brake: 130mm drum

Wet weight 115 kg