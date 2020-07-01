Honda Livo BS6 launched with six new features you should know

Honda motorcycles and scooter india soldier. HMSI launched the updated BS6 Livo, the company’s third edition in a month. BS6 CD 110 Dream was launched in early June, while BS6 Grazia was launched about a week ago. Like the other two devices, even Livo was launched in two variants. The only difference is that while the Grazia and CD 110 Dream variants are known as Standard and Deluxe, Livo’s is more noticeable – Drum and Disc.
Honda just provided the price of the drum variable at the moment, which is 69,422 (previous showroom, Jaipur).
Also, just like the other two launches, even Livo gets a bunch of new features:
1) ACGOnce again, as in Grazia and CD 110 Dream, Honda got rid of the conventional startup engine and sank in a patented ACG (AC Generator) mechanism that silently moves the engine for you in addition to performing its primary function of charging the battery .
2) DC headlampDC headlight does not mean headlight designed by Dilip Chhabria. DC here means direct current, which in turn translates into “consistent headlights brightness” regardless of the engine speed. You will not be afraid of darkness anymore.
3) Integrated engine start / stop switch: Not just a key to kill the engine, it doubles as the start button when you press it down. The last time I used something similar was on Ducati.
4) Headlight beam and passkey selector: So, while Grazia had a scroll function built into the headlight beam selector switch, it’s another way here. You can select the headlight beam via the passkey. The last time I used this feature was on the Suzuki GSX-S750.
5) A longer seat: Honda says the seat is now 17mm tall, which is always good.
6) Sealed chainThis may not be noticed by most users, but it is a welcome addition from Honda. why? Because sealed driving chains are low in maintenance while they last longer than standard (non-annular) chains.
Honda also adds that the bike gets an “updated” analog digital counter, a “modern” front guard and new “engraved” tank covers. The bike gets the special 6-year warranty package that you read about in Grazia’s story too.
Technical specifications for Honda Livo BS6
Engine: 109.51 cc, air cooled
Compression ratio: 10.1: 1
Power: 8.79 hp at 7,500 rpm
Torque: 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Gearbox: 4 speeds
Fuel tank capacity: 9 liters
Seat height: 790 mm
Wheelbase: 1,278 mm
Ground clearance: 163 mm
Front suspension: telescopic fork
Rear suspension: adjustable 5-step pre-loading shock absorbers
Headlight: halogen, DC
Front tires: 80 / 100-18
Rear tires: 80 / 100-18
Front brake: 240mm / 130mm disc
Rear brake: 130mm drum
Wet weight 115 kg
You may also like
Hong Kong: UK offers citizenship offer to residents
Aamir Khan “ relieved ” due to maternal negative test for COVID-19
Danny Hicks, “Evil Dead II” and “Spider-Man 2” died at the age of 68
The latest updates from around the world
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 1088 launched a very modern 108 and 104 ambulances on Doctor’s Day