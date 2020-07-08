Honda XBlade BS6 launch: details no one talks about

The Israeli Air Force fighter planes conduct night operations near the Indo-Chinese border along the Latin America and Caribbean region

Honda launched the BS6 version of XBlade, and like the last three other versions (CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125 and Livo), even XBlade packages are in more than just BS6 compatibility. I’ll talk about that a little later, but let me give you a price first.

Honda XBlade BS6Honda

Honda XBlade BS6 price

There are two different types of XBlade BS6. One is a disc / drum motorcycle (front / rear) while the other one has disc brakes on both wheels. The first price is Rs. 1,06,687 while the latter costs you 1,10,968 rupees.

Here’s what the competition looks like:

Yamaha FZ-FIRs: 99,700 (tablets on both wheels)

The hero Xtreme 160R: 99,950 rupees (variable disc / cylinder) and 1,03,500 rupees (disks on both wheels)

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160Rs: 10,05,901 (tablets on both wheels)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 1,02,950 (disc / cylinder variable) and 1,06,000 (disc on two wheels)

Suzuki Gixxer: 1,11,900 rupees (tablets on both wheels)

All prices mentioned in this story are a previous showroom, Delhi.

Honda XBlade BS6: what’s new?

XBlade is now being fueled, Honda says, “PGM-Fi is a system that uses 8 built-in sensors to optimize fuel injection and air mix continuously for greater performance and greater efficiency.” Honda claims XBlade now has the best torque in its class. And it is true. While the BS4 bike is used to produce 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, the BS6 model places 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Wet weight variable double disc 144 kg. At this point, light traffic addicts between you may want to know the torque output numbers and other bicycle weight in this segment, so here they are:

Yamaha FZ-FI: 13.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm / 137 kg

Suzuki Gixxer: 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm / 141 kg

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V14.12 Nm @ 7250 rpm / 149 kg

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS: 14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm / 151 kg

The addition of counterweight, rear disc brakes, and swtich to kill the engine, and new graphics include other “new” features for the BS6 XBlade.

Honda XBlade BS6 Disc BrakeHonda

If you’ve ever wondered why I didn’t mention the Hero Xtreme 160R’s torque output number, it’s because Hero itself hasn’t offered that yet. However, the company did not mention that the bike weighs 138.5 kg net, making it the second lightest bike in the sector.

Honda XBlade BS6: What’s New, But Still Noteworthy?

Honda XBlade BS6 digital counterHonda

LED headlights, LED taillights, danger lights, digital meter group, sealed series, single channel ABS, 160mm ground clearance, 1,347mm wheelbase, 10: 1 compression ratio. Okay, another one – seat height 795mm, It is good news for shorter passengers.