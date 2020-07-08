Honda XBlade BS6 launch: details no one talks about

Honda launched the BS6 version of XBlade, and like the last three other versions (CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125 and Livo), even XBlade packages are in more than just BS6 compatibility. I’ll talk about that a little later, but let me give you a price first.
Honda XBlade BS6 price
There are two different types of XBlade BS6. One is a disc / drum motorcycle (front / rear) while the other one has disc brakes on both wheels. The first price is Rs. 1,06,687 while the latter costs you 1,10,968 rupees.
Here’s what the competition looks like:
Yamaha FZ-FIRs: 99,700 (tablets on both wheels)
The hero Xtreme 160R: 99,950 rupees (variable disc / cylinder) and 1,03,500 rupees (disks on both wheels)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 160Rs: 10,05,901 (tablets on both wheels)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 1,02,950 (disc / cylinder variable) and 1,06,000 (disc on two wheels)
Suzuki Gixxer: 1,11,900 rupees (tablets on both wheels)
All prices mentioned in this story are a previous showroom, Delhi.
Honda XBlade BS6: what’s new?
XBlade is now being fueled, Honda says, “PGM-Fi is a system that uses 8 built-in sensors to optimize fuel injection and air mix continuously for greater performance and greater efficiency.” Honda claims XBlade now has the best torque in its class. And it is true. While the BS4 bike is used to produce 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, the BS6 model places 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Wet weight variable double disc 144 kg. At this point, light traffic addicts between you may want to know the torque output numbers and other bicycle weight in this segment, so here they are:
Yamaha FZ-FI: 13.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm / 137 kg
Suzuki Gixxer: 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm / 141 kg
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V14.12 Nm @ 7250 rpm / 149 kg
Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS: 14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm / 151 kg
The addition of counterweight, rear disc brakes, and swtich to kill the engine, and new graphics include other “new” features for the BS6 XBlade.
If you’ve ever wondered why I didn’t mention the Hero Xtreme 160R’s torque output number, it’s because Hero itself hasn’t offered that yet. However, the company did not mention that the bike weighs 138.5 kg net, making it the second lightest bike in the sector.
Honda XBlade BS6: What’s New, But Still Noteworthy?
LED headlights, LED taillights, danger lights, digital meter group, sealed series, single channel ABS, 160mm ground clearance, 1,347mm wheelbase, 10: 1 compression ratio. Okay, another one – seat height 795mm, It is good news for shorter passengers.
You may also like
“I think we’re in good shape. I disagree with him.”
Vijender for his inspiration which prompted him to win the Olympic Medal
An influencer is fined after escaping from quarantine at the Sydney Hotel
Trump pushes the country to fully open its doors: “We will never close”
Watford 2-1 Norwich: Danny Welbeck’s overhead kick gives Hornets a vital victory