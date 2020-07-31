Hong Kong holds elections without real opposition

Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has a partially independent political and legal system, including a limited form of democracy that has evolved since its days under British colonial rule.

The city’s opposition has long criticized these restrictions and the government’s inability to continue the transition to full democracy, and has sparked mass protest movements.

On Thursday, the boundaries of democracy within this system seem to be shrinking further, The government prevented scores of candidates from running for legislative elections in September, and warned that further exclusion was coming.

Among those affected were activist Joshua Wong, a leader of the 2014 Parachute Movement, and other former student protesters, but also key candidates from pro-democracy parties and several moderate current lawmakers, including Dennis Cook and Alvin Young.

While candidates have been banned from standing in the past, and some have even been removed from office once elected, the large number of those who have been banned this week, and the broad justifications provided for that, raise questions about whether meaningful opposition could exist in Hong Kong.

The upcoming elections – currently scheduled for September 6 – will be the first since the new National Security Law came into force, which criminalizes secession, sabotage, terrorism, and foreign interference.

This law has already had a great terrifying effect, and may have stopped the city’s protest movement on its tracks. The government now appears to be coming after its critics in the Legislative Council.

Political tests

And while returning officers took decisions to block 12 lawmakers in their various constituencies – low-level bureaucrats – the Hong Kong and China governments soon issued two words in favor of the move.

Under Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the de facto constitution of the city, potential lawmakers must swear to “stick” to the constitution, a declaration that was largely procedural in the past.

But the government, citing a 2016 court case barring a pro-independence candidate, said in a statement that a pledge to “support” the Basic Law “not only indicates compliance with it, but also the intention to support, promote and embrace it.”

The government also gave examples of behavior that might lead to a disqualification, including calling for Hong Kong independence or self-determination, or “seeking interference by foreign governments or political authorities.”

While such behavior is tolerated in many democracies – both the British and Canadian parliaments include publicly separatist parties for example – they are all newly illegal in Hong Kong, under the Security Act.

However, other examples are in line with what they mean Be Opposition politician, including “expressing intent” to “vote (randomly) randomly on any legislative proposals, appointments, funding requests and budgets submitted by (the government) to compel the government to accept certain political demands.”

This appears to have been in response to a plan by some in the pro-democracy camp, if they won a majority in the Legislative Council, to vote on leader Kari Lam’s budget, which led to a constitutional crisis and the prospect of her resignation.

Candidates are also prevented from expressing “a principle objection” to the enactment of the security law. While the government promised that the law would not be retroactive, many returning officers cited opposition to the law by its age as a reason for their prohibition, which could lead to further exclusion given that almost the entire pro-democracy movement is united in opposing the law.

Free and fair?

In its statement supporting the exclusion of candidates this week, the government said, and hinted in the near future that “there is no doubt that there is any political control or restriction of freedom of expression or denial of the right to stand for election as some claim. Community members.”

“The (Hong Kong) government respects and protects the legal rights of the people of Hong Kong, including the right to vote and the right to stand for election. It also has an obligation to implement and support the Basic Law and ensure that all elections are held” in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws. “

However, many questioned the claim immediately from inside and outside the city, including British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rapp, who said in a statement that it was clear that the candidates were “excluded because of their political opinions.”

“This move undermines the integrity of” one country, two systems “and the freedoms and freedoms guaranteed in the joint declaration and basic law of Hong Kong, Rapp added, referring to the system that guaranteed the city’s independence until 2047.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which represents legislators in many countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, He said The exceptions were “a further downsizing of Hong Kong’s lifestyle and that would exacerbate existing grievances in the city at a time of heightened tension.”

The move was criticized by human rights groups, current lawmakers, political parties, and other foreign governments, as Amnesty International said it showed “an intention to punish peaceful criticism and call for dissenting opinions.”

While the election itself is currently in doubt due to the coronavirus – there is a suggestion that it could be postponed to next year – if it goes ahead, it seems likely that it will not include many of the city’s most popular or pro-democracy figures, and perhaps a few serious opposition candidates Absolutely.

There is an echo in this 2014 proposal made by Beijing for how Hong Kong should choose its leader. Unlike the current system, where a small committee chooses the CEO, the Chinese government has said that all Hong Kong residents will get a vote – but Beijing will control who stands.