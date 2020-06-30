Hong Kong is about to be governed by a law that most residents have never seen. It has an impact already

According to reports in the Communist Party-controlled media, the law is expected to criminalize crimes such as secession, vandalism against the Chinese central government, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. But hours after its passage, details remain murky, limiting a particularly opaque process that has left analysts and activists guessing.

Speaking at a weekly news conference on Tuesday morning, city leader Carrie Lam initially refused to answer questions about the law, saying it was “inappropriate for me to comment.” Hours later she later defended her in a video speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, saying it would restore stability and prosperity to Hong Kong.

Its administration appears to have been almost entirely cut off from the process – but it did not prevent them from anticipating that the law would only affect a small minority of individuals in the city, and would not harm political freedoms and judicial independence.

In a statement issued last week, Lam said the legislation would be “consistent with the rule of law” and “the rights and freedoms applied in Hong Kong”.