Hong Kong: UK offers citizenship offer to residents

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new law “violates a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong”

Boris Johnson said that up to three million Hong Kong residents will have the opportunity to settle in the United Kingdom and eventually apply for citizenship.

The Prime Minister said that Hong Kong’s freedoms were being violated under a new security law, and that those affected would be offered a “way” out of the former British colony.

About 350,000 holders of British passports, and another 2.6 million eligible, will be able to come to the UK for a period of five years.

After another year, they will be able to apply for citizenship.

Holders of British national passports abroad in Hong Kong were granted special status in the 1980s but they currently have restricted rights and only have access to the UK without a visa for a period of six months.

Under government plans, all British citizens abroad and their dependents will be granted the right to remain in the United Kingdom, including the right to work and study for a period of five years. At this point, they will be able to apply for a settlement status, and after another year, apply for citizenship.

Hong Kong arrests dozens as “anti-protest” law begins

A political battle looming over British-Chinese relations

The prime minister said that Hong Kong’s passage of the new security law on Tuesday was “a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1985 – a legally binding agreement that sets out how to protect some freedoms for 50 years after China assumed sovereignty in 1997.

“new way”

“It violates Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the joint declaration,” he said.

“We have made it clear that if China continues down this path, we will introduce a new path for those who have a British (overseas) status to enter the United Kingdom, give them limited leave to stay with the ability to live and work in the United Kingdom and then apply for citizenship, And that’s exactly what we will do now. “

The UK government has been raising concerns about the National Security Act and publicly trying to pressure Beijing to change its heart.

This has clearly failed – so the ministers are now keeping their promise to allow about three million British citizens abroad to come to the UK. This is an important step and the government wants to send a strong message.

But there will be more pressure now to rethink other elements of our relationship with China – not the least of which is the agreement to allow Huawei to build parts of the 5G structures in the UK.

Many Conservative party lawmakers have been pressing against that for some time – and this will increase their anxiety.

When updating MPs about the details, Secretary of State Dominic Rapp said that there will be no limit to numbers or quotas and the application process will be simple.

“This is a set of special arrangements designed specifically for the unique circumstances we face and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong,” he said.

Hong Kong’s new National Security Law, which targets separatism, sabotage and terrorism, with penalties up to life imprisonment, entered into force on Tuesday.

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

British national passports abroad do not confer citizenship or the automatic right to live and work in the United Kingdom





Many people have already been arrested under the new powers, including a man with a pro-independence flag as police used pepper spray to disperse some of the protesters who had gathered to celebrate the 23 years since the end of British rule.

Critics say it puts an end to the “one country, two systems” principle set out in the joint declaration. China has refused to criticize its actions, saying it is an internal matter.

“blatant”

The UK government has come under increasing pressure to take a firm stance with Beijing from members of Parliament, who are concerned about the growing Chinese role at the regional level and the security implications of Huawei’s participation in the 5G network in the UK.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Many Hong Kong residents are concerned that the new security law means that the “one country, two systems” principle no longer exists

Rapp said he wanted a positive relationship with China, but Beijing had “broken its promise” for the people of Hong Kong through its “flagrant assault” on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

The Labor Party said it welcomed the government’s actions, but said that there should be no discrimination against those who are allowed to enter the UK on the basis of income or other factors.

Shadow Secretary Lisa Nandi said that the UK also has a responsibility to consider the welfare of those who have been unable to resettle or who wish to remain in Hong Kong.

She urged the government to work with its international partners, through the United Nations, to impose an investigation into police brutality in Hong Kong, and also called on the UK to review its trade relationship with China.

“A long time ago regarding China, we had neither a strategy at home nor a strategy abroad. I hope he can give us today a commitment that this marks the beginning of a completely different era,” she said.