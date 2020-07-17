Horse Island, a private island off the coast of Ireland, was sold for $ 6 million after the buyer toured the video

(CNN) – A private island off the coast of Ireland with three beaches, seven homes, and a natural wildlife has been sold for over $ 6.3 million – with the unknown buyer not visiting the site personally before completing the purchase.

Horse Island, an area of ​​157 acres of land to the southwest of the Irish mainland, was sold after negotiations mostly on WhatsApp.

The European buyer, whose name was not given, was only seen by video before its purchase, becoming the latest in a number of rich people who searched for special islands during the Corona virus pandemic.

The island offers rugged green landscapes, a main house and many country houses overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The island was once the home of the copper industry. Montage Real Estate

The main house overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Montage Real Estate

It was home to a small copper industry during the nineteenth century, with mines scattered throughout the island. Its population peaked at 137 people in 1841 but by the 1960s all of its residents had left, according to real estate agents Montagu Real Estate.

It now offers a private ferry and boat dock, airstrip, a game house and gym, a tennis court and a “shipwreck play house”.

The independent destination also has electricity, water and sewage networks and private roads that cross the island.

The main house contains 4,500 square feet of floor space and six bedrooms, while smaller guest houses are a short distance away.

“Horse Island is one of the unique assets. Obtaining land and getting on-line sales during Covid-19 was a challenge, so it is natural that we are happy with this result,” Thomas Palachev, founder and montage real estate, said in a statement.

The main house balcony Montage Real Estate

Many cottages are part of the package. Montage Real Estate

Agents have increasingly had to rely on hypothetical views during the epidemic, but few sales were as complex as this.

“Highlights a trend that is becoming clearer with a sense of the impact of Covid-19 and people looking to buy property or land in remote locations,” added Alex Robinson, real estate agent Knight Frank, who was involved in the sale.

While almost all recreational trips were suspended temporarily due to a coronavirus pandemic, demand for private islands increased.