Harnessing Australia's tides for energy
How can Australia harness its energy supply?

By Aygen / July 6, 2020

Among those who use this tide is Sydney-based Mako Energy. The company manufactures underwater turbines with a diameter of between two and four meters. One turbine operating in flowing water continuously It can produce enough electricity to power up to 20 homes.

Its design enables them to generate electricity even in slow-flowing water, which means it can be used in rivers and irrigation canals as well as the ocean.

“We are developing turbines on a scale where they can be easily deployed to remote communities, coastal companies, island communities and resorts,” Mako Energy’s managing director, Douglas Hunt, told CNN.

Although tidal energy is still in its infancy, it could help reduce Australia’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Most of the energy in the national grid comes from coal,” said Jenny Hayward, research scientist at the Australian National Science Agency, CSIRO. “We also have wind and solar PV [photovoltaic]”.

Renewable energy accounted for only 6% of primary energy consumption in Australia and 17% of electricity generation In fiscal year 2017-2018, according to the state Ministry of Environment and Energy. This is partly due to Australia Abundant and low-cost coal resources.
But renewable energy is growing and Australia has increased its wind generation 20% and solar energy 23% That year.
The island nation has only begun to explore tidal force through a number of Pilot projects. But this form of energy has one main advantage: predictability. While the sun may not rise, or the wind may not blow, the sea will move at the expected tidal currents.

Tidal power availability

Large tidal power systems can be expensive to install. The largest tidal power plant in the world, on Lake Sihwa in South Korea, costs almost 300 million dollars To build in 2011.

The cost of a Mako turbine is between $ 20,000 and $ 70,000, depending on the power output and the location.

Until now, Maco’s customers have been predominantly industrial and government-wide, but he wants to make his turbines affordable for energy customers big and small.

“Tidal turbines were there, but the challenge was to build them in a cost-effective way,” said Hunt.

Reducing costs means that the turbines can be available to all from coal-fired power plants looking to add green energy to their operations to off-shore coastal communities.

Marine wind energy can power the world

“It was built on a scale that is easy for individuals to do without expert crews,” said Hunt. This means that the community, business or family that have access to flowing water can generate their own power and serve their turbines locally.

“We want to contribute to a lower energy mix based on fossil fuels, by enabling companies and local communities to generate their own power from an abundant and predictable source that is hidden in plain sight – often flowing directly to the previous societies,” says Hunt. .

While the potential of tidal energy may seem as vast as the ocean, there are challenges that must be overcome. CSIRO Notes “The size of this resource has not been sufficiently determined.” One 2017 European Union Report It indicates a lack of research into the potential effects of tidal installations on marine life else High construction costs are a hindrance to the deployment of tidal power worldwide.
The Australian government is currently investing in many areas Ocean energy projects. She says this will enable policymakers to better understand how tidal energy contributes to the country’s energy mix.

