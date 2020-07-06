How can Australia harness its energy supply?

Among those who use this tide is Sydney-based Mako Energy. The company manufactures underwater turbines with a diameter of between two and four meters. One turbine operating in flowing water continuously It can produce enough electricity to power up to 20 homes.
Its design enables them to generate electricity even in slow-flowing water, which means it can be used in rivers and irrigation canals as well as the ocean.
“We are developing turbines on a scale where they can be easily deployed to remote communities, coastal companies, island communities and resorts,” Mako Energy’s managing director, Douglas Hunt, told CNN.
Although tidal energy is still in its infancy, it could help reduce Australia’s dependence on fossil fuels.
“Most of the energy in the national grid comes from coal,” said Jenny Hayward, research scientist at the Australian National Science Agency, CSIRO. “We also have wind and solar PV [photovoltaic]”.
Tidal power availability
The cost of a Mako turbine is between $ 20,000 and $ 70,000, depending on the power output and the location.
Until now, Maco’s customers have been predominantly industrial and government-wide, but he wants to make his turbines affordable for energy customers big and small.
“Tidal turbines were there, but the challenge was to build them in a cost-effective way,” said Hunt.
Reducing costs means that the turbines can be available to all from coal-fired power plants looking to add green energy to their operations to off-shore coastal communities.
“It was built on a scale that is easy for individuals to do without expert crews,” said Hunt. This means that the community, business or family that have access to flowing water can generate their own power and serve their turbines locally.
“We want to contribute to a lower energy mix based on fossil fuels, by enabling companies and local communities to generate their own power from an abundant and predictable source that is hidden in plain sight – often flowing directly to the previous societies,” says Hunt. .
