How can Australia harness its energy supply?

Among those who use this tide is Sydney-based Mako Energy. The company manufactures underwater turbines with a diameter of between two and four meters. One turbine operating in flowing water continuously It can produce enough electricity to power up to 20 homes.

Its design enables them to generate electricity even in slow-flowing water, which means it can be used in rivers and irrigation canals as well as the ocean.

“We are developing turbines on a scale where they can be easily deployed to remote communities, coastal companies, island communities and resorts,” Mako Energy’s managing director, Douglas Hunt, told CNN.