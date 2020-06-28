Gerrit Cole has become one of the most wanted freestyle archers in past offseason history after a dominant year with Houston.

But even though the first half of 2019 was excellent, it’s what Cole did in the second half of the year that boosted the right-hand title as the best goal for the game on the market.

After going 9-5 with 3.09 ERA and 1.020 WHIP in 19 starts before All-Star, Cole was out of the limelight in the second half, ending in 11-0 with 1.70 ERA and 0.723 WHIP during the final 14 outings in the regular season.

The 2020 season will not look like anyone expected, even if it is played, and players will not have the regular six months of the regular season to prove their value. Instead, it will be a 60-week and nine-week race where the slow start won’t get rid of easily.

The Yankees and the Mets come into this short season, shortened first due to the COVID-19 epidemic and then a labor dispute, with high expectations and they have players well suited for a quick start and others who usually build momentum over the course of a full season – a luxury they won’t have this year.

Although the difference in Cole’s statistics last year was glaring, it is not surprising that the new Yankees team is excellent on most days of the year, but it will now be tasked with having a huge contract weight and a new setting to handle.

On the other side of town, Robinson Cano is usually stationary from start to finish, but that wasn’t the case in his tough first season with Mets, when he had just 0.646 OPS in the first half before bouncing back with OPS from 0.880 in the second half.

These ugly first few months may be drawn into a new ocean, but both Cano and Mets won’t be able to start a similar shaky portal in 2020 from the second baseman.

Even Jacob Degrum, winner of the NL Cy Young Awards, took about a month to find his shape a year ago before it almost became unchanged during the last part of the season. In Cy Young’s first season, deGrom did not have such issues, but the right player ended last April with 4.85 ERA after three sub-games in a row.

Marcus Stroman, who is strong throughout 2019 when trading from Toronto to Mets, has 4.14 ERA during his first-half career, a figure that drops to 3.33 in the second half.

Stephen Mattes got off to a tough start last year, just as Joris Familia did the bulls. Matts was much better later in the year and Familia showed signs of improvement in the second half as well.

In The Bronx, Aaron Judge is traditionally stronger early on, often due to injuries later in the year. How he recovers from the broken rib he was dealing with in spring training will affect his production.

In the rotation of the Yankees, c. Hub had a career of 4.35 ERA before the rest of the stars. It drops to 3.60 in the second half – a trend shown by both previous seasons. Happiness has a lot of reasons to try to change that novel, as it can be a free agent this season.

With all the other factors that will affect this runaway year, it is impossible to predict whether previous trends will stand. Players were about two weeks away from the opening day when spring training was stopped, and now they’ll get about three weeks to get ready again – and that’s only if everything goes well.