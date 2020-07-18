How Justin Trudeau’s recent ethics scandal could spark the end of his career (opinion)

Despite the fact that the charity pushed members of the Trudeau family to talk about the ties, Trudeau never considered going back on the cabinet’s decision on the contract. The Federal Ethics Commissioner will also investigate the Minister of Finance Bill Morneau Participate in the decision, because his daughter is currently working for the charity. Since the revelation, Trudeau and his finance minister They both publicly apologized TO DO NOT Eject OUT OF THE CABINET TALKS ON WE. On Thursday, Pradesh Vacancy, Minister of Diversity, Integration and Youth, I showed We can receive up to about $ 32 million for its role in managing the program

This controversy comes as Trudeau, thanks to an intelligent reaction to the Coved 19 epidemic that prioritized science over politics, began to restore political capital that could Majority restored If the election is called.

Pollster Shachi Kurl He told me that Trudeau’s treatment of the epidemic represented about a 20-point increase in his degrees of acceptance but did not “return him to his original glory.”

“It took only the worst pandemic ever to hit Canada to help restore its brand,” she said.

His most recent flaw in the ruling means that Trudeau may add yet another moral breach to the two he has already gained from Bahamas excursion And SNC Lavalin

Not me but we are

Trudeau claimed that it was public service that recommended WE as the only charitable organization in Canada Capable of management A multi-million dollar contract designed to give students paid summer volunteer placements.

As the controversy deepens, the federal contract with WE Canceled in “mutually agreed upon” upon decision It is unclear when the federal bureaucrats now responsible for the program will be in a position to disburse the grant money for students.

On Wednesday, Canada National Post She stated that the government gave $ 869,000 when Trudeau asked the charity to host a weekend event in Canada on the weekend of 2017 in which his mother, Margaret Trudeau, was distinguished. The newspaper stated that we paid her an average of $ 8,000 per appearance (we have not confirmed or denied that she paid for this specific event).

The charity announced this week that it was launching a restructuring and organizational review after taking “important decisions to refocus our mission.”

Parliamentary committee investigations began on Thursday and will continue until next week. On Thursday, it was revealed that we had made more gains Double the amount The federal government initially said it would receive to administer the program, and the testimony raised questions about how the charity interacted with the government at the time the program was announced.

We founded the brothers Mark And Craig Kellberger, two “social entrepreneurs”, launched the International Poverty Alleviation Foundation and created educational programs for children in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The two are listed as best-selling authors including 20 books, many of which focus on self-help and their charities.

Deja vu

This latest controversy over Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, remembers mistakes and other abuses, including wearing brown at a party in his younger years and embarrassing the country during a state visit to India in February 2018 when the entire family overtook them in traditional attire. To make matters worse, a man convicted of the attempted murder was invited to the Canadian High Commission, where he was photographed with Sophie Trudeau. (a The liberal MP later took over To invite the man and apologize).

It also reinforces the perception that liberals, especially Trudeau, are politicians like everyone else – are far from ordinary Canadians, especially Millions struggle to recover From the economic blow to Covid 19. Threatens to back away from Trudeau received goodwill Of the crackdowns on the crisis, such as early closings, the Canadian-American border closure and effective public health communication – most were delivered by Trudeau himself from a platform in front of a government guesthouse. All of this helped save Canada from the terrifyingly massive Covid-19 case numbers seen south of the border.

The days of “Sunny” are over?

The question is, after this third morality has been fully avoided, whether his “sunny” reputation has been tarnished forever. Former Ethics Commissioner said Mary Dawson , Who ruled that Trudeau was guilty of violating the ethics of the Aga Khan vacation: “One does not continue to do the same twice. There seems to be little blindness or something there.”

“For a person who is very conscious of appearances, it seems that Mr. Trudeau seems to be completely unconscious,” Ottawa-based political advisor Jaroslav Baran told me.

There are also signs of Trudeau’s retreat – who took over Promising Canada is more active On the world stage, it has a major impact on Canada’s international standing. I attribute Canada’s defeat in the race for a seat on the United Nations Security Council to other world leaders who have discovered that there is a worrying gap between what Trudeau pledged on issues such as climate change and peacekeeping obligations and what he is already ready to offer.

While it may be premature to consider Trudeau’s political obituary – the opposition Conservative Party in the midst of the leadership race and none of the candidates exude the power of the stars – a burdensome liberal bloc, the feeling that their leader has become a liability and fearful of the possibility of defeat in future elections, can pressure Their leader has to step down, at least temporarily.

Hopefully, in the free time he will give to inner thinking, Trudeau will realize that when you have to say “sorry” many times, people will find it difficult to put their faith in you on the next visit to the polls.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the location of Trudeau’s 2016 trip and the relationship between the founders of WE Charity.