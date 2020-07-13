How Nets deals with an almost unrecognizable NBA restart list

Every person in the NBA bubble deals with mitral virus concerns, constantly changing practice sites and times. But for Nets, trying to compile a menu to having to switch their system on the fly, the rest of this season is about dealing with adversity and staying flexible.

The ability to bend without breaking will determine how well they perform in the league later this month.

“I can complain now if I really want to,” said interim coach Jack Vaughn through Zoom, wearing black mitral antivirus gloves: I can complain that I’m wearing these gloves.

“But this is not the way I ask this team to live. This is a good challenge now. We will invest and put profits to not complain and accept this position and make the most of it.”

The situation is this: with Nets without seven players either due to infection or the virus – and there is no alternative available yet – they are severely suffering from corpses.

“At the end of the day we’ll have a list, and we’re kind of working through the process of getting there,” said Vaughn, who had to make planning changes on both sides of the court.

With Coronet viruses Nets costing four players in the past two weeks, plans that iPhone had to suddenly have to be abolished and redrawn to a list that is now stripped of size or firepower.

“The biggest adjustment we’ve made is to simplify things and make them simpler, just because of the different bodies that we’ll have,” said Vaughn. “The stop plan that we put in a beautiful box and now we will not be able to break it and see all of it.”

The results of the test for Spencer Deanwedi, Dander Jordan and Torian Prince were positive for the coronavirus, while Wilson Chandler chose COVID concerns. Kevin Durant, Kerry Irving and Nick Claxton were injured.

“You are looking at our list, and you have to be realistic about the fact that we will not go out of talent in many of the teams we play. Joe Harris admitted,“ We ​​are definitely finite. ”But the only thing we can control is not to defeat ourselves, and to make sure that all Someone who is executed, mentally involved, and makes the right decisions. “

Currently, Jarrett Allen is the only healthy big man, leaving Rodions Corox the second largest player at 6 feet 9 and 228 lbs.

Nets added 6-9 strikers Michael Paisley and Donna Hall, but both had to wipe out the quarantine, and Paisley was suspended for five games. They are close to a 6-8 deal by former Knick Lance Thomas, first reported by SNY, but neither tall nor prolific founder.

This hobbit-sized list will require a schematic juggling.

“Look at our list,” Harris said, “It is clear that we are limited in size and we have adults now.” “Even when we add some men we bring, we will still be in the same boat.

“So, a lot of focus will be placed on fast play, switching frequently, trying to get in line, pressuring men more defensively, and just trying to put ourselves in beneficial situations where we get the ball and go through the offensive transition.”

Harris said that the front court posture would likely force him to play some strength forward, and even the 220-pound tip of Timothy Lowau Caparote alluded to some progress.

From having to learn new layouts, trying out new situations and switching training times from morning to dinner time to midday, Nets will have to adapt immediately.

“We have all been warned not to enter it in order to balance our expectations of what is traditionally what is a normal routine,” said Harris. “It is all about flexibility while we are here.”