How to return refugees and the middle class to New York City

Will people return to New York City? Should they?

Walk around Gotham now, on any random day, and you’ll find an empty and damaging city. Paneled windows are still scattered in the streets of ghost neighborhoods like SoHo. Greenwich Village is a deserted land of trash and chaos. Graffiti is rampant. Emotionally disturbed people are widespread. The homeless problem, which has been growing steadily in the past few years, has now exploded. The crime goes up. The Road. Including especially shooting.

Our politicians are completely absent. Mayor Bill de Palacio reflects on Marxist law. Governor Andrew Como spends his time celebrating himself on TV late at night.

In May, the New York Times reported that 5 percent of New York residents, or about 420,000 people, have left Gotham. Many have left in the months since. What does our city do to urge these people to return?

We have all read the stories of the wealthy who moved to their homes in Hampton, and only the wealthy who left for Cape Cod or the rather wealthy ones who headed to their northern cabins. But many of us also know the friends or co-workers who went to stay with the family in less luxurious places as well. This is not just a problem with the return of the rich, many middle-class people need to attract them again.

It is tempting to say good riddance. A New Yorker throughout my life is usually not shedding tears for anyone who has left. But it is different now. People want to return, but they do not know what they will return to. For the first time ever, I understand that people do not want to live in New York.

In our bad old days, when crime was rampant, graffiti was ubiquitous and the city looming in danger, New Yorkers could refer to culture as the reason they tolerated it. But now there are no museums, concerts and clubs. There is no rhythm for the city, gold is the possibility that comes with the city forever while on the move.

The minimum to provide for New Yorkers who hope to return is security and stability. Instead, we have an unlucky mayor, a maniacal ruler and no way forward. Workers can live anywhere now. Why choose the big apple?

As I see it, there are three things that should happen to New York to get away from this abyss.

first, We must reopen schools full time. Many New Yorkers wait to hear instructions on what schools look like in September before planning their return. But last week, the mayor said it may be September before making a decision. it is too late. New Yorkers see their wallets on TV posting a poster announcing victory over the coronavirus, but schools, which were in phase four, have completely moved away from the scheme.

Schools stabilize the city, and New York must be stable now. If parents do not have a full-time education for their children, and they need to keep their children at home, they will choose more space outside the city, and it will not be a difficult decision.

Secondly, The protests turned into riots. They should be put out. This is no longer related to freedom of expression. The “protesters” are wreaking havoc. There has been no banner bearing the name George Floyd for weeks. The violent, violent edge has consumed well-intentioned movement. It is not permitted to return to Commie tent city next to City Hall.

the last, Como needs to stop harassing companies that are already struggling. Business owners tell me how the rules are constantly changing, whether about how to open them or how they can stay that way if they are already open. Two weeks ago, Como demanded that bars serve food with drinks. Then, last week, he added that the food should be “big”.

If you want to have wings and some beer, this is not enough. This kind of thing will drive their owners crazy and cause them to flee our country. People need to return to an active and confident city. Lie down, Como.

We need to give our elected officials two options: to return New York City – or get out of the way.

Twitter: Karol