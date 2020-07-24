How to watch MLB 2020 Live Season

Baseball is back!

The truncated MLB Season 2020 officially started last night with the Yankees and Dodgers defeating the Citizens and Giants, respectively. Later in the day, the other 26 teams will begin their optimistic path to a possible appearance in the World Championships as the weirdest season in modern MLB history begins in earnest.

Can a brave child win the eastern national league? Is Mookie Betts the last piece of the puzzle for Los Angeles Dodgers? How will Houston Astros recover after a controversial period? We will find out soon.

Here’s how to watch the MLB 2020 season online.

How to watch MLB matches online:

This year, MLB games will be broadcast on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS and MLB network. If you have a valid cable login, you can stream MLB games to the following locations.

ESPN: MLB 2020 games broadcast on ESPN can be streamed via The “Live Watch” section of the ESPN website Or ESPN app, which you can download Itunes, Google appsor Amazon.

the Fox: MLB games streamed can be streamed on FOX Fox.com, Fox Now app and Fox Sports app (available on Itunes, AmazonAnd Google apps).

FS1: You can watch MLB on FS1 via Fox Sport section “Live broadcast” Or the Fox Sports app (available at Itunes, Google appsAnd Amazon).

TBS: You can find the live broadcast of MLB on TBS directly TBS.com Watch TBS app, available for download iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.

MLB network: You can watch the MLB network directly on the Internet Via the “Live Watch” section of the website.

Is ESPN on HULU?

Yeah! Hulu + Live TV Offers ESPN live broadcast with a valid subscription. The broadcast service also includes FOX, FS1, TBS and Marquee Sports Network.

Can I play MLB games on YOUTUBE TV, FUBOTV or SLING TV?

Yeah! Each service offers a multi-channel broadcast that will broadcast MLB games in 2020. Here are all the relevant channels that each platform provides:

YouTube TV: ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, MLB network

FuboTV: FOX, FS1, ESPN (as of August 1), MLB network (Available via $ 10.99 / month Sports Plus with the NFL RedZone package)

Sling TV: ESPN (Sling Orange), FOX (Sling Blue), FS1 (Sling Blue), TBS, MLB Network (With a Sports Extra package worth $ 10 a month)

How to watch MLB market matches:

MLB.TV Offers Annual Deals ($ 59.99 USD), Monthly ($ 24.99 / month), and Individual Team Packages ($ 49.99) That allows you to broadcast games off the market directly or on demand On your favorite supported device.

Another option is MLB Extra InningsWhich offers up to 90 off-market games per week.

How to watch MLB games online for free:

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, MLB.TVAnd Sling TV Offer free trials to eligible subscribers.