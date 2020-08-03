HSBC earnings fell 65% as coronaviruses declined

Photo copyright

HSBC earnings for the first half of this year fell 65% as it grapples with a slowdown in the coronavirus.

The UK’s largest bank posted pre-tax profit of $ 4.3 billion (3.3 billion pounds), compared to $ 12.4 billion for the same period last year.

The decline was much greater than analysts had expected, as HSBC was hit by loans that turned to bad levels and interest rates remained low.

While HSBC is headquartered in London, more than half of its profits come from the Asian financial center in Hong Kong.

The bank deals with a number of challenges, not just the financial contraction caused by the coronavirus.

It is now embroiled in a political battle over its support for China’s national security law in Hong Kong as it presses ahead with a major restructuring of its global banking operations.

“We will face any political challenges that arise with a focus on the long-term needs of our clients and the best interests of our investors,” Noel Quinn, chief executive of HSBC Group, said on Monday.

“The current tensions between China and the United States inevitably create difficult positions for an HSBC imprint. However, the need for a bank capable of bridging East and West economies is severe, and we are well positioned to play this role.”

Bad loans

HSBC said it has allocated $ 8 billion to $ 13 billion this year for bad loans, as more people and companies are expected to default on their installments. This is higher than previously budgeted, given the effects of the economic slowdown.

The bank said it granted more than 700,000 vacation payments on loans, credit cards and mortgages, which provided more than $ 27 billion in customer relief.

HSBC has also been affected by the low interest rate environment, putting pressure on the bank’s profit margins on its loans. The lower the interest rate, the less the bank will lend it.

Job cuts

In June, the UK’s largest bank said it would pursue its plan to cut 35,000 jobs from a global workforce of 235,000 as part of a major restructuring announced in February.

HSBC President Mark Tucker is overseeing the program to reduce the bank’s operations in Europe and the United States.

On Monday, Cowen said the bank “will accelerate implementation of the plans we announced in February,” adding that “our operating environment has changed dramatically since the beginning of the year.”

“So we will also consider the additional actions that we need to take in light of the new economic environment to make HSBC a stronger and more sustainable company.”

Job cuts were initially suspended during a coronavirus outbreak but are now back on the agenda.

HSBC had previously said it may disappear or sell its retail banking operations in the United States, which could involve shrinking its 224-nation branch network in the United States with about 30%.

Caught in the crosshairs

HSBC, along with rival banking group Standard Chartered, has come under fire for its support for Hong Kong’s controversial National Security Law.

Also in June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and politicians from the United Kingdom criticized HSBC for supporting the new Chinese legislation, meaning that people would face trial for speaking out against Beijing.

Mr. Pompeo said that the “strikes” of the Communist Party of China (HSBC) “should serve as a warning story.”

HSBC and Standard Chartered are based in London, but they make up a significant portion of their profits in Asia, with Hong Kong serving as the hub for the region.

Last week, Standard Chartered also released its semi-annual results and reaffirmed its commitment to Hong Kong.

In a statement, Standard Chartered Group President Jose Vinales addressed international tensions over China’s policies in Hong Kong:

“We are convinced that more cooperation – not less – is the best way to find a sustainable balance in these complex situations, but we do not expect an easy or quick solution.

“We believe, however, that Hong Kong will continue to play a major role as an international financial center and we are fully committed to contributing to its continued success,” he added.