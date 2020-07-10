HSBC may be forced to choose between East and West as China tightens its grip on Hong Kong

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming responded this week By accusing the country of “gross interference” in Hong Kong and saying that any treatment of China as an enemy is “a total error”.

HSBC’s relationship with the two countries makes it a clear target with the deteriorating relationship, said Willie Lam, associate professor at the China Studies Center at the Chinese University in Hong Kong.

Although the bank has been based in the UK since 1992, Hong Kong is its largest market and represents more than half of the group’s profits. Asia broadly made over 80% of HSBC profits in the past year. The bank plans to transfer more resources to the region in the near future, as it conducts a comprehensive survey Restructuring plan

HSBC HSBC He declined to provide further comments on his support for the law. But company leaders have reasons to worry about possible repercussions.

HSBC President Mark Tucker has confidentially careful The Telegraph reported last month, citing anonymous sources, that the British government could face the bank’s reprisals from Beijing if Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, was prevented from doing business in the United Kingdom.

Split between two worlds

HSBC was founded in 1865 by Scottish businessman Thomas Sutherland. Its heritage is reflected in the emblem of the red and white hexagonal bank, which is inspired by the cross of Saint Andrew.

Until the 1990s, it was generally referred to simply as “the Bank of Hong Kong,” according to historians David Kinston and Richard Roberts, who followed the company’s rise in the book “The Lion Wakes: A Modern History of HSBC”.

It even previously worked as an informal monetary authority for Hong Kong in some capacities as the city’s economy opened to the world, printing currency and paving the way for foreign exchange, Kynaston and Roberts wrote.

“We can say that we are a semi-central bank. Hong Kong’s interests and well-being are in great harmony with ours,” HSBC former chairman Michael Sandberg was quoted as saying in the book in 1976.

In 1992, HSBC moved its headquarters to London to comply with acquisition regulations after the acquisition of Midland Bank, a large British retail bank that helped its new owner almost double its staff.

Since then, the company has periodically considered the idea of ​​moving its headquarters away from London.

In 2015, in the same year, the Bank announced a “hub for Asia” The move traded , Conduct a 10-month review of its operations worldwide. Hong Kong was seen as the natural choice, given its deep roots there and the attractiveness of low corporate taxes. But the company managers in the end He decided to stay

Former CEO Stuart Gulliver He said at that time Having a UK headquarters and an “important” piece of business in the Asia Pacific region “provides the best of both worlds to our shareholders.”

Even as the company’s business grows elsewhere, HSBC may want to stay in London so that it does not lose its status as a world-focused bank, according to Dragon Tang, Professor of Finance at the University of Hong Kong. He added that moving away from the UK could be seen as a sign of abandoning the European market.

A CNN Business spokesperson referred to an earlier statement saying, “There are no discussions to review HSBC Global’s headquarters, and there are no plans to reopen the case.”

Forced to choose

HSBC has a lot of rides in Hong Kong – and politicians know that.

In May, former Hong Kong leader Young Chun Ying The bank singled out For his stipulation of law, requiring HSBC to express his support.

Facebook social networking site Php “HSBC’s earnings come mainly from China,” Leung wrote. Mail . “Neither China nor Hong Kong owes anything to HSBC. Its business in China can be replaced overnight by banks from China or other countries.”

Leung also said Financial times That month, “HSBC has unique concessions in Hong Kong, which should not be taken for granted.”

Britain did not take long To answer . UK political leaders built up on the bank last month, wondering why the company allows one of its executives to issue such a political statement.

“I just thought, wow,” said Alistair Carmichael, a British legislator who joined several members of Parliament in a written message to HSBC to express concern about the move. He argued that by surrendering to Beijing’s demands, the company “basically presented itself” as a political football.

“They have never done anything good,” Carmichael told CNN Business, adding that he and his colleagues had not heard from the bank yet. “Once you choose an aspect, it is extremely difficult to get away from that aspect.”

HSBC declined to comment on the bank’s criticism from British politicians.

The bank was also floated long ago as a potential target for revenge by Beijing in its battle with the West over trade, technology and national security.

For example, Huawei has been trying for months to persuade the British government that it can be trusted to help build the country’s 5G network – a partnership It appears increasingly that it may fall apart

Chinese Ambassador Liu warned this week that Britain “will have to bear the consequences” if it treats China as an “enemy country”.

Although HSBC was not mentioned by name, Chinese government media had previously suggested that the bank could appear on a long-standing popular list “Unreliable” foreign companies China could be blacklisted.

Revenge on China is not all HSBC needs to worry. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the company for its actions, saying that “corporate groups” would not win the bank’s respect in Beijing.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg mentioned Washington was also looking for “ways to punish banks in Hong Kong, especially HSBC.” One of the proposals being considered, according to the report, is to destroy the linkage between Hong Kong and US dollars.

HSBC declined to comment on the news report. Shares of the Hong Kong-listed company fell 4.3% on Wednesday after the report was released, while London-listed shares fell 2.9%. The stock continued to decline on Thursday in Hong Kong.

There is also concern for HSBC employees. An HSBC employee who has been with the bank for several years told CNN Business that Hong Kong workers were upset when they learned of the company’s support for the law.

“I am very disappointed,” said the employee, who asked not to be identified because he was afraid he would be targeted because of his comments. “It is clear that the bank can imagine that there are some concerns.”

HSBC declined to comment on the employees ’reaction.

The employee said he wrote to management last year expressing his concern about the increasingly politicized business environment in Hong Kong, and that the company assured him that it would stay away from the political conflict.

“I was very proud of the bank,” he said. But “if you ask me a question whether I feel proud or not to be a member of this bank, then the answer at this moment will definitely be” no. “

As a diplomat Tensions are running high, and some observers warn that the company may be forced out of the political fence again.

Philip Ugar, from the UK: “They are between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. They will want to see how the situation stabilizes in China and Hong Kong. They will want to know how long the UK political heat continues.” A banking expert told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.

He added, “But in the end I think they are obligated to listen more to the Chinese side.”

– Sharon Braithwaite and Charles Reilly of CNN contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistook the origin of the HSBC logo.