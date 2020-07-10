HSBC may be forced to choose between East and West as China tightens its grip on Hong Kong

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming responded this week By accusing the country of “gross interference” in Hong Kong and saying that any treatment of China as an enemy is “a total error”.
HSBC’s relationship with the two countries makes it a clear target with the deteriorating relationship, said Willie Lam, associate professor at the China Studies Center at the Chinese University in Hong Kong.
Split between two worlds
HSBC was founded in 1865 by Scottish businessman Thomas Sutherland. Its heritage is reflected in the emblem of the red and white hexagonal bank, which is inspired by the cross of Saint Andrew.
Until the 1990s, it was generally referred to simply as “the Bank of Hong Kong,” according to historians David Kinston and Richard Roberts, who followed the company’s rise in the book “The Lion Wakes: A Modern History of HSBC”.
It even previously worked as an informal monetary authority for Hong Kong in some capacities as the city’s economy opened to the world, printing currency and paving the way for foreign exchange, Kynaston and Roberts wrote.
“We can say that we are a semi-central bank. Hong Kong’s interests and well-being are in great harmony with ours,” HSBC former chairman Michael Sandberg was quoted as saying in the book in 1976.
In 1992, HSBC moved its headquarters to London to comply with acquisition regulations after the acquisition of Midland Bank, a large British retail bank that helped its new owner almost double its staff.
Since then, the company has periodically considered the idea of moving its headquarters away from London.
Even as the company’s business grows elsewhere, HSBC may want to stay in London so that it does not lose its status as a world-focused bank, according to Dragon Tang, Professor of Finance at the University of Hong Kong. He added that moving away from the UK could be seen as a sign of abandoning the European market.
A CNN Business spokesperson referred to an earlier statement saying, “There are no discussions to review HSBC Global’s headquarters, and there are no plans to reopen the case.”
Forced to choose
HSBC has a lot of rides in Hong Kong – and politicians know that.
“I just thought, wow,” said Alistair Carmichael, a British legislator who joined several members of Parliament in a written message to HSBC to express concern about the move. He argued that by surrendering to Beijing’s demands, the company “basically presented itself” as a political football.
“They have never done anything good,” Carmichael told CNN Business, adding that he and his colleagues had not heard from the bank yet. “Once you choose an aspect, it is extremely difficult to get away from that aspect.”
HSBC declined to comment on the bank’s criticism from British politicians.
The bank was also floated long ago as a potential target for revenge by Beijing in its battle with the West over trade, technology and national security.
Chinese Ambassador Liu warned this week that Britain “will have to bear the consequences” if it treats China as an “enemy country”.
Revenge on China is not all HSBC needs to worry. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the company for its actions, saying that “corporate groups” would not win the bank’s respect in Beijing.
HSBC declined to comment on the news report. Shares of the Hong Kong-listed company fell 4.3% on Wednesday after the report was released, while London-listed shares fell 2.9%. The stock continued to decline on Thursday in Hong Kong.
There is also concern for HSBC employees. An HSBC employee who has been with the bank for several years told CNN Business that Hong Kong workers were upset when they learned of the company’s support for the law.
“I am very disappointed,” said the employee, who asked not to be identified because he was afraid he would be targeted because of his comments. “It is clear that the bank can imagine that there are some concerns.”
HSBC declined to comment on the employees ’reaction.
The employee said he wrote to management last year expressing his concern about the increasingly politicized business environment in Hong Kong, and that the company assured him that it would stay away from the political conflict.
“I was very proud of the bank,” he said. But “if you ask me a question whether I feel proud or not to be a member of this bank, then the answer at this moment will definitely be” no. “
As a diplomat Tensions are running high, and some observers warn that the company may be forced out of the political fence again.
Philip Ugar, from the UK: “They are between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. They will want to see how the situation stabilizes in China and Hong Kong. They will want to know how long the UK political heat continues.” A banking expert told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.
He added, “But in the end I think they are obligated to listen more to the Chinese side.”
– Sharon Braithwaite and Charles Reilly of CNN contributed to this report.
Correction: An earlier version of this story mistook the origin of the HSBC logo.
