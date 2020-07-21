Huawei: UK not “strongly armed” by US in 5G ban, Rap says

Photo copyright

Dominic Rap insisted that the United States was not “heavily armed” by the United States to exclude Huawei from its 5G network.

While US sanctions on the Chinese company have affected the UK’s decision, the foreign minister said the interests of the allies “overlap” over the issue.

He said that diversifying the UK telecom supply chain was a priority to bridge the gap once Huawei’s role ended in 2027.

His US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, said the UK has made the correct “sovereign” call and Chinese “bullying” must be resisted.

Speaking at a press conference in London during a two-day visit to the United Kingdom, he praised recent UK actions on Hong Kong and suggested them and other allies to stand up to China’s threatening behavior “in every dimension”.

The United States pressed the United Kingdom to overturn its decision earlier this year to give Huawei a leading role in building the infrastructure for the next-generation mobile communications network.

Last week, the government announced that it would ban local mobile phone providers from purchasing new Huawei 5G equipment after the end of this year and force them to remove all 5G tools from their networks by 2027.

Last week, Pompeo indicated he hoped the UK would act faster, but he spoke in London, and thanked the government for its wider decision and actions against China, saying “well done.”

Journalists asked Mr. Rap ​​whether the UK had actually been forced to detour, due to Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on both the American and foreign company that supplied the Chinese company with the technology.

He replied: “As a result of the US sanctions, we have to look from a clear perspective … and we made a decision accordingly.” “But I do not think there is any issue of strong armament.

“Mike and I have always had constructive discussions, and in the vast majority of cases our views overlap.”

Mr. Pompeo admitted that the two countries had not always agreed on this issue but that the United Kingdom had eventually acted in its national interest.

“I think the UK has made a good decision,” he said.

“But I think this decision was taken not because the United States said it was a good decision but because the UK leadership has concluded that the right thing to do is to make this decision for the people of the United Kingdom.”

In response to a question about whether the United States wanted to “crush” the Chinese company, which Washington accused of state-spying, Pompeo said the United States would vigorously defend its national security and stop the personal data of its citizens from the end “in the hands of the Communist Party of China.”

Earlier, Pompeo met Boris Johnson on Downing Street for “candid” talks on a range of security and economic issues, including the current US-UK trade negotiations.

No. 10 said that Boris Johnson also raised Harry Dunne’s death and the necessity of “justice” for his family.

The UK continues to seek extradition to Ann Sakolas regarding the death of the 19-year-old, in a traffic accident outside a US military base in Northamptonshire last year.

The United States said that it could not allow Mrs. Sakolas, who was accused of causing Harry’s death due to dangerous driving, to return to the United Kingdom for interrogation, and insisted that she had diplomatic immunity.

Downing Street said in a statement that the prime minister had made Pompeo aware of “the strong feeling among the UK population that justice must be done.”

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need to achieve justice for Harry Dunn and his family,” the statement said.

Downing Street said the two men also talked about “global security issues and a common foreign policy, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East peace process.”

Pompeo’s visit is likely to be the last two-day visit to the United Kingdom before the November presidential election.