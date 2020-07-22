Humanitarian assistance from major donors is declining even as the need arises

JOHANNESBURG – A new snapshot of the hectic global response to the coronavirus epidemic shows that some of the world’s largest government donors for humanitarian aid are swinging under pressure: funding commitments to HIV and its incidence have fallen by a third from the same recent period a year.

Analysis by UK-based Development Initiatives, provided in advance of the Associated Press, provides a rare real-time insight into the difficult world to track.

At a time when billions of people are suffering from the pandemic and the economic collapse that followed – in addition to long-term disasters such as famine, drought or unrest – more money is urgently needed. New virgin protection equipment for almost everything must be purchased, from maternity wards in African villages to women’s shelters in Syrian refugee camps.

“We haven’t seen much funding for COVID, but the situation will get worse,” said Rosalind Crowther, director of the Southern Sudan Group to aid CARE, to The Associated Press in May, saying, “Some donors have backed away from previous commitments.” The group operates more than twenty health centers, more than 40 feeding centers, and a safe home in one of the most fragile countries in the world after the Civil War.

In Somalia, a mother of two twin children told Amnesty International that she had to give birth in her temporary home in a camp for the displaced because there is no local health clinic open. Aid workers told Amnesty International researcher Abdullah Hassan that the newly reduced services were due to a lack of funding.

“You can imagine how dangerous that is,” he told the Associated Press.

During the first five months of this year, total aid commitments from the largest government donors totaled $ 16.9 billion, down from $ 23.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the new analysis, which relied on data from the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union institutions and Germany France, Canada, and others.

And according to the analysis, many of these are donors – especially the UK, whose aid commitments have decreased by 50% from last year. Struggling with shrinking economies. The sheer scale of the crisis is another challenge where every part of the world needs help – and now.

The reality on the ground could be worse than the analysis suggests: Crucially, it only shows promises of help. The amount of billions of dollars pledged that have reached those in need is not yet clear.

In some cases, the response to the epidemic has been alarmingly slow. in June, He wrote over 24 international aid groups To the United States about its help in combating coronavirus, saying that “little of the lack of American humanitarian aid has reached those on the front lines” and described uncomplicated delays as “devastating.”

Their message came as the United States strengthened global leadership in the COVID-19 response with a commitment of over $ 1 billion. Relief groups are now waiting to see if the United States will provide millions of dollars this month as indicated.

This new analysis, like any aid measure, is incomplete – it looks at data published in the TIA, which is voluntary but widely used. It is also more recent than other measures: the data was downloaded on July 10.

Aid groups on the ground are feeling a very low funding.

A May survey of 92 members of Bond, the UK network of NGOs working in international development, showed that only 16% received any new funding from the UK Department for International Development while fighting the epidemic in developing countries, and 41% They were responding without any additional funding at all.

Some aid organizations have warned that the window to prevent the worst effects of the epidemic is narrowing, while the global humanitarian response “is still suffering terribly underfunded,” Refugees International said last week.

Meanwhile, “we are concerned that we are witnessing a reuse of existing funds … rather than the release of new funding,” said Selena Victor, Mercy Corps senior director for policy and advocacy, of the European Union response.

Run by the United Nations Emergency delivery service This has kept dozens of humanitarian aid flowing to dozens of countries affected by travel restrictions, which may stop in the coming weeks because “there has been no significant funding” from donor countries, the World Food Program said. Only 19% of the $ 965 million order was placed.

As individual governments struggle, the largest multilateral organizations including the World Bank and the Global Fund have escalated, and may not yet be affected by budget constraints.

According to the analysis, their obligations this year amounted to $ 48.8 billion, or 70%, greater than the same period last year. This is a positive sign but “must be sustainable to address the entire crisis,” according to the analysis.

The challenges remain enormous as various pathways of aid, including remittances, falter. According to the separate new Development Initiatives report, “all resources … will decrease.”

This decline can last for months. ODA – government assistance to economic development and economic well-being in developing countries – could shrink by about $ 20 billion worldwide between last year and 2021 in the worst-case scenarios for a pandemic. The report says the cuts could continue “as the government assesses local priorities”.

COVID-19 has reached a world already facing an increasing number of humanitarian crises, from Yemen to Myanmar to the Sahel region in West Africa. The report says the epidemic “threatens to create a funding vacuum.”

Until the end of June, she says, concerted calls from the United Nations for this year’s assistance have increased by 25% from last year due to the additional needs created by the epidemic, amounting to more than $ 37 billion.

Last week, the United Nations again increased its request to tackle the epidemic alone, to $ 10.3 billion – the largest appeal in its history.

Only $ 1.7 billion has been received. Up to $ 40 billion may be needed.

“The response of the rich countries has so far been largely insufficient and dangerously short-sighted,” said Mark Lockock, United Nations director of humanitarian affairs. “Failure to act now will leave the virus free from circulation around the world.”