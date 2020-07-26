Hurricane Hanna threatens southern Texas with wind and wind coronavirus

Hurricane JoaquinTwitter

Storm Hanna, the first hurricane in the 2020 Atlantic season, is expected to land on the Texas coast on Saturday, threatening one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots with storm surges and floods.

The US National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna was 75 miles (120 km) east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, as it was carrying winds of up to 80 miles per hour.

“The force is expected to increase before Hana arrives on land later today,” the Miami-based forecaster said, adding that the hurricane would weaken quickly after it moved in.

Twitter video footage of Aransas Port in Noises County, Texas, showed gray sky and skin waves that had already swept ashore before the storm.

The storm was expected to hit the coast between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, an area that has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks. Cases along the state coastline have risen to tens of thousands, and more than 400 people in Corpus Christi with a population of 325,000 have been hospitalized with the new Corona virus on Friday, according to city data.

On Friday, residents of many Texas communities in Clipperburg County, south of Corpus Christi, were urged to vacate their homes before Hanna’s arrival.

The Texas Tribune newspaper reported that Corpus Mayor Christie Joe Macomb had warned people living in flood-prone areas of attention to coronavirus reserves when making the evacuation decision.

“Take several masks with you because you may be there two days if you are in a flood zone,” Macomb was quoted by the Tribune newspaper. “We don’t want to expose anyone during this storm … Even when you’re at home, I recommend wearing a mask if you’re in crowded conditions.”

Hannah will be the second named storm this season to land along the American Gulf of Mexico, after Tropical Storm Cristobal, which struck Louisiana in early June. Hanna can bring a life-threatening storm and life-threatening floods, with up to 15 inches of rain in the pockets of south Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The storm is not expected to affect oil and gas production at sea. Energy companies have not evacuated workers or stopped production from the Gulf of Mexico platforms due to Hanna.