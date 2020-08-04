Hurricane Isaias hits Carolinas amid warnings of life-threatening increases

Photo copyright

The surfer caught some big waves as Hurricane Florida passed before landing in North Carolina





Hurricane Isaias hit the shore on the coast in North Carolina, hitting coastal areas with heavy rain and winds of up to 85 mph (140 km / h).

He reached land near the border with South Carolina at 23:10 EST (03:10 GMT on Tuesday), causing floods and leaving thousands of homes without electricity.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of “a life-threatening storm hazard”.

The storm is now heading towards Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

Isaias – the ninth storm named this year – has been reduced to a tropical storm after hitting islands in the Caribbean last week, but was classified as a Category One hurricane as it approached Carolinas on Monday.

NHC says it is now moving rapidly up the east coast.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who declared a state of emergency on Friday, urged residents to be on alert.

On Monday, he said, “The people of North Caroline have had to dig in depth in recent months to take advantage of our strength and resilience during the epidemic.”

“But with this storm on the way, we have to go a little deeper. Let’s keep each other safe from wind and water as well as from the virus.”

Mr Cooper said the country was equipped to open storm shelters where people could move away socially.

Isaias was later demoted to a tropical storm. However, in the north, New York City is preparing for a storm surge.

In the regions preparing for hurricanes this season, state officials are also grappling with the opening of shelters that comply with social separation regulations.

Many of them are without electricity in Puerto Rico after Isaias





Over the weekend, the storm swept Florida.

In the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, Isaias killed at least two people. It uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused floods and landslides.

Facing a natural disaster in a pandemic

US disaster agencies have updated readiness and evacuation guidelines in light of Covid-19.

CDC recommends that families add Covid-19 elements to an emergency “disaster kit” that can be taken:

Hand sanitizer

Soap (liquid or bar)

Antiseptic wipes

At least two face covers for each person (although masks should not be worn by those under the age of two or those who have lost consciousness)

