Peter Navarro, White House commercial advisor, entered the White House's West Wing on July 8.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief infectious disease expert USA Today Editorial What White House trade advisor Peter Navarro wrote was a “big mistake on their part.”

Speaking to the Atlantic Council on Wednesday, Fauci said, “I think if I sat down and talked to the people involved in that list that came out, I think they were really surprised by this big mistake.”

He said: “If I spoke to logical people in the White House, they would realize that this was a fatal mistake on their part, because it does nothing but reflect badly on them.”

A White House official told CNN on Tuesday that the opinion article did not go through the routine signature process for its amendment and approval from the White House press office.

Fauci does not believe this was their intent, but he said, “I cannot understand in my wild dreams why they want it. I think now they realize that it was not wise to do it, because it only reflects on them negatively.”

Vossi added that he has no explanation for Navarro: “He’s in a world alone. So I don’t even want to go there.”

