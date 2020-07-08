“I think we’re in good shape. I disagree with him.”

The University of Washington extended its forecast for the number of people likely to die from the Corona virus in the United States until November 1, and had anticipated at least 208,255 deaths at that time, based on the current scenario.

But if 95% of the population wears a mask in public, this number will drop to approximately 162,808, the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said Tuesday.

Last week, IHME predicted about 175,168 deaths by October 1, based on the current scenario. But if almost everyone wears a face mask, this number will drop to just over 150,000.

How modeling works: The current paradigm includes expectations that strong social exclusion mandates will be re-imposed when deaths per day reach the level of eight per million people, along with widespread adoption of the mask, against an approach that does not take any preventive action. For example, strong Florida social separation measures could reduce 6,173 deaths by October 1.

The model continues to forecast a dangerous rise in deaths and cases from mid to late September and October. Projections can change if there is another increase in infection in a population at risk. Currently, states report that they are revealing an increasing number of cases in young adults, who have a lower risk of death, IHME said.

Some context: So far, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.96 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection and at least 130,902 people have died.