I was stuck at sea on a cruise ship. Now I am owed 37 thousand dollars

(CNN) – When she arrived at her home after weeks stranded at sea aboard a Pacific Princess Cruise ship, the passenger CJ Hayden, a writer and business manager in San Francisco, requested a refund immediately.

Through her account, she and her partner Dave Hernienko owed about $ 37,500.

Hayden told CNN: “They will not charge us for the days we spent floating around the Indian Ocean without anywhere we go.”

The Pacific Princess sailed in January for a 111-day trip around the world that was curtailed in mid-March when the Covid-19 pandemic closed the cruise industry.

Hayden and his colleagues from Pacific Princess say they have been told they can apply for 100% of the amount recovered in cash, as well as a matching amount in credit for future trips – known as Future Cruise Credit (FCC). Instead, they were offered 250% in credit for future trips.

Hayden chose the previous option. She and Hernenko say they are also eligible for home travel tickets, excess baggage fees, money for never-before-paid prepaid land trips, and port taxes and fees.

Hayden says she chased the cruise line three weeks after requesting a refund because she had not heard anything and Princess Cruzes told her later that she should expect to wait 30 days.

A month later, Hayden didn’t hear anything else. She arrived again and was told 60 days.

Fast forward to the end of June, and Hayden says it has been 99 days since that. She has received her balance, but her money cannot be seen.

Long delays in processing refunds

C.J. Hayden, pictured, by a Pacific Princess cruise ship. Courtesy CJ Hayden

It is not the only one affected.

While stuck on the sea, Hayden and Hernenko formed strong ties with his stranded fellow travelers. Back home, former shipmates kept in touch and told these other Pacific Princess Hayden passengers that they were also waiting for a refund.

By surfing cruise message boards on the Internet and social media, Hayden realized that the issue went beyond the Princess of the Pacific. The other passengers also expressed Princess Prince flights and passengers from other cruise companies for long waiting periods.

Frustratingly, while waiting for a refund, watch the cruise operators announce new cruises. Some of these flights were later canceled after the International Maritime Lines Industry extended the “non-sailing order” until September 15.

Hayden says she complained to the California Attorney General, the US Federal Trade Commission, and the Federal Marine Commission.

Princess Cruz’s Public Relations Director, Negin Kamali, told CNN that the guests were informed of the refund via social media and email.

CJ Hayden with his partner Dave Hernenko aboard Pacific Princess Cruz. Courtesy CJ Hayden

“Given that we respect the money and time of our guest, tackling refunds has been one of our top priorities since our company temporarily suspended operations,” the statement said.

Princess Cruises said that it had to “strengthen the capabilities of our systems” in order to address the size and complexity of refunds.

The cruise line said that almost 60% of the refunds had been completed, and that payments and credit had been handled separately.

“Therefore, it is normal for you to receive one at a different time from the other. In many cases, the amount of your full future balance will consist of two or three from the separate FCC,” the statement said.

The flight line added that the refunds could come in a series of payments.

Kamali told CNN that Hayden’s recovery was made on June 19 and should be received within five to seven business days.

Extensive problem with delayed refunds

Other cruise passengers who spoke to CNN said they also faced long waiting times without any sign of money. Others received a portion, but not all, of their outstanding money or credit.

David Heading, who canceled the Princess’s family cruise to Alaska in March, received money last week.

He says he is disappointed at how he handled the situation.

Heading told CNN: “She made it clear that during more than 90 days, we had not received any communication from anyone with the princess – which is unacceptable.” No apology however [a Princess Cruises advisor] Repeat that they have been inundated by issuing refunds. “

Also retired business analyst Judy Schmitz, from Iowa, was on board the Princess of the Pacific. She chooses to recover 100% of the amount recovered in cash, in addition to the corresponding amount on credit.

Schmitz says she received the credit, but is still waiting for her refund, which is estimated at $ 33,500.

When she returned home after being stranded at sea, Schmitz was busy caring for her ailing father, who later died.

“Until all the money is returned to me, I will not be able to exhale,” she says.

Christina Golston with her family on a cruise last fall. Courtesy of Christina Golston

Iowa-based nurse Christina Goldstone, awaiting a refund from the Carnival Cruise Line, has set up a Facebook page to connect passengers waiting for a refund from Carnival Corporation, which owns Princess Cruises – along with Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America and Costa Cruises.

“There are a lot of people like me who love cruises but we need our money for bills now, because of lost work or low hours,” says Goldstone.

Carnival Cruise Line representative Vance Joliksen told CNN that at the start of the downtime, the “enormous amount” of the refunds caused delays.

“But we continued to automate and simplify the process, and we cooperated with our bank processor to work more efficiently,” added Joliksen. “We have mostly worked through backlogs and feel that we can now process and issue refunds in a timely manner. We certainly appreciate the patience of our guests in this unprecedented interruption of our business.”

“Volume is much higher than regular refund requests”

Jolly Huang, a civil servant in New York, said she was waiting for a refund from the Norwegian cruise company for a journey she had never embarked on.

Huang filed for a refund in March – a claim of $ 9,100 on behalf of herself and several family members. She received an automated response informing her that she must allow 90 days for the request to be processed.

Day 90 came and went in the penultimate week of June, but Huang didn’t receive any updates. After failing to communicate on the phone, she tweeted in Norwegian.

She says she was dissatisfied with Response That indicates the large number of refund requests being processed.

Until all the money is returned to me, I won’t be able to exhale. Judy Schmitz, a cruise passenger

“There are 90 days of missed opportunities for them to proactively tell us that they need more time,” says Huang. “I understand that, I think our money will return in the end. But I will lose a little confidence now, if they respond this way, and I could not appreciate it.”

She added, “I am more attached to their refund than I am stuck with money.”

The Norwegian Cruise Line told CNN that the cruise line was “much higher than the usual size of recovery requests to be processed” due to the unprecedented situation.

“Refunds are processed through the flight departure date and according to the date when the initial refund was requested. Our team works tirelessly to finalize these refunds to the original payment method as quickly as possible,” said a statement provided to CNN.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing delays in our ability to deliver within the originally reported 90 days and we want to set appropriate expectations with our ability to deliver. We value our guests very much for their understanding and patience.”

‘Atypical’ experience

Princess of the Pacific in Los Angeles in April, which is the last port of call after most passengers land in Australia. Mario Tama / Getty Images

However, while many cruisers are frustrated, some travelers, such as Robert Sons, have not been late for trying to land at sea or waiting for money.

Sons was also on board the Pacific Princess, but unlike Hayden and Schmitz, he chose to fully refund the credit in exchange for future cruises.

He had to wait 90 days, but the balance of approximately $ 36,500 is now in the Princess Cruises account, and there is an additional balance of $ 36,500 in his wife’s account.

“We just hoped they wouldn’t go bankrupt,” Sohns says. “We only spent our time knowing that they would eventually reach us.”

Sons and his wife have dedicated credit for a Pacific Princess world cruise in 2022, with the goal of repeating the 2020 journey that should have been.

“We have probably been on nearly 100 cruises in the past fifty years, and half of those were on the Princess, and we’ve always known that there is a possibility of things going on ships, but this is unusual.”