Ian Desmond will not play in the upcoming MLB season, citing racism and coronary fears

Desmond, a MLB veteran for 11 years, has played the past three seasons with Rocky after signing a five-year, $ 70 million contract.

He said: “I am very grateful for my career, and for all the people who influenced her.” “But when I think about it, I find myself seeing those same squares. The golden baseball bases – don’t have fun, don’t undermine running around the house, and don’t play with the character. These are white rules. Don’t do anything fancy. Get it down a little bit. Keep it in the box.” “

he heard Racist jokes, homophobia and gender In clubs. He said that there are few black managers, and a low percentage of the players are black. It’s a league problem, Desmond said he saw no concerted effort to fix it.

With withdrawal, Desmond forgets his salary for the season because he is not considered a “high-risk” player, Thomas Harding reported from MLB.com

Rocky did not publicly comment on Desmond’s decision. CNN reached out to the team and MLB to comment and is waiting for a response.

Desmond will still be spending the season on the baseball field – just a diamond from Little League in Sarasota, Florida, where he grew up. He said he would return the youth baseball league in town “on the right track.”

He said: “With a pregnant wife and four young children who have a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I should be now.” “Home to my wife, Chelsey. Help home page for counseling home. Home to answer my three kids’ oldest questions about Corona, civil rights and life. Home to be their father.”

Other players withdraw from MLB League

The season scheduled for the American Baseball League will resume on July 23 or 24, League Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week . The regular season of 2020 never started due to the epidemic, and the spring training was cut.

Now, players are expected to offer training this week, on July 1.

On Monday, the team confirmed that Washington player Ryan Zimmerman and compatriot Joe Ross would not play. Arizona Diamondbacks right bomber Mike Leakey will also not appear, according to a statement from his agent. Both Zimmerman and Leake said that the family took into account their decisions.

Read Desmond’s full statement:

“A few weeks ago, I told the social media world a little about me that I never talk about. I started it by saying why that was: I don’t like sadness and anger. I even found a model that allowed me to navigate through my days more easily than feelings. So, I kept it inside. But this comes at an internal cost, and I can no longer cover what I was feeling. The picture of Officer Derek Chauvin on the neck of George Floyd, the heinous killing of a black man on the street by a police officer, broke down the mechanism of my confrontation, and suppressed my feelings became impossible.

On the days when I began to share my thoughts and experiences as a bi-ethnic man in America, I received many requests for clarification. However, it is difficult to know where to start. In fact, there is a lot on my mind. Here are some of them.

Recently, I made a trip to the small league pitches where I grew up mainly here in Sarasota.

They are not in good condition. they are running. Neglected. When I saw Cal Ripken Little League schedule on the bulletin board, I went there to check it out, and it was from 2015. The only thing shiny and new, in my view, was the USSSA banner. Travel ball. Displays. So, there is no longer much baseball for everyone … like baseball for everyone who can afford it.

I was walking around those fields, deserted at the time, and my mind raced. She stopped at a memorial to a man named Dick Lee. Coach and Director of the Federal Coast, Sarasota Little League, 1973-1985. There was a quote from him on the board:

“ Many men have cherished some of their greatest moments in life while stopping and taking time to reflect on the young people who helped in their development, from childhood to manhood, with the ability to carry on with life. In any other activity, man could not see this growth better than he has in the heart and personality of this nation.

“Seeing our youth grow and develop in the knowledge and skills to play baseball is a reward that only someone involved knows. Baseball not only develops the physical skills of our youth, but also develops someone with knowledge of fair play while always emphasizing the desire to win.

‘This great moment comes when you look at the finished product and realize the job done. There is nothing more satisfying when watching these young people than hearing this familiar voice calling “Hello coach!” Transcend the special spirit of pride. “

I know it seems easy to say, as a baseball league player, that these areas have been important in shaping my life. But I do not mean my profession.

I read Dick’s words to me, stood there and thought about when I was 10, and my stepfather took me out to try baseball. He never came to take me. Later, when I was crying alone on top of the stands, a nice stranger showed me an opportunity to make a phone call to alert my mom.

I thought about this moment, not long after that, when my coach, John Howard, seeing my discomfort about something or something, caught me in a hug so strong that I still remember how his arms felt around me. How did you feel to embrace this. Embraced by a man who cares about how I feel.

Then another memory shocked me: my high school colleagues chanted “White Power!” Before the games. We say the Lord’s Prayer and put our hands in the middle so that all white children can cry out. Two black children in the entire team sit in astonished silence that the white players have not noticed. I started walking in the fields a little bit, and that’s when I thought about Antwuan.

In these fields, I learned a game in which I played 1478 times at the league level. It started when I was 10, 11, 12 years old – how old was Antwuan (12) exactly when I met him at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in the capital.

He could not read. He can hardly say his alphabet. One morning, when his mother was moving to Antwuan and his brothers to their aunt’s house at four in the morning so she could work, they opened their door to stab to death on the floor. So, those who were traumatized by the murder literally do not sleep outside their door, and eat who knows what to eat lunch, they head to school. They are expected to perform in the classroom?

Meanwhile, my children are flying all over the country to watch their dad’s toys. They go to private schools, and get additional curricula from learning centers. They have safe spaces for learning, growth and development. But … the only thing that separates us from Antwuan is money.

This just makes no sense. Why isn’t society # 1 priority to give all children the best education possible? If we seriously want to see change, isn’t education where it all starts? Give all children a safe place to go eight hours a day. Where teachers or trainers are happy to see. Where they feel support and love.

I went back to those little courts because I wanted to find out why they thrived the way I remembered them. What I came up with was more confusion.

I had the most heartbeat and most satisfied there in these fields – exactly in the same place. I felt the harm of racism, lonely from desertion, and many other feelings. But I also felt the victory of success. Loving others. Supporting a group of men pulling each other and picking each other up as a team.

I tried it because it was a place where baseball could play any kid wanted. It was there, it was affordable, and there were people who cared about it.

But if we do not have these parks, academies, teachers, trainers, and religious institutions – if we do not have societies that invest in people’s lives – then what happens to children who suffer from heartache and do not get this moment of achievement?

If what Dick has known me is true, then that means baseball is about passing on what we’ve learned to those who come after us in the hope of improving the future for others – then it seems to me that America’s hobby has failed to do what it can, just like the country you enjoy.

Think about it: now in our baseball game we have a labor war. We have rampant individualism in the field. In clubs, we have racial, sexist jokes, homophobia or obvious problems. We have cheats. We have a minority problem from top to bottom. African American GM. Two African American directors. Less than 8% of black players. No black majority team owners.

Perhaps most discouraging is the puzzling lack of focus on understanding how to change these numbers. Lack of focus on making baseball accessible and accessible to all children, not just those with the privileges to get it.

If baseball was America’s hobby, it might not have been more appropriate than now.

Antwuan was 12 years old when he started going to the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy – because then he started out in his world as a resource. We got a teacher, joined other programs, and learned to read. He was on the right path.

He died when he was eighteen years old, he was shot 31 times in the capital. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for his murder.

It is almost safe to say that the best years of his life came from that academy … However, the employees who manage them should beg the people to invest money and time.

How could it be? Why is there no such academy in every society? Why should the main baseball tournament have a youth baseball league specified with RBI? Why can’t we support education of the game for all children – especially children in disadvantaged societies? Why aren’t accessible and affordable youth sports seen as a key opportunity to influence children’s development, contrary to proposals to make money and take advantage of opportunities? It’s hard to wrap your head around it.

I will not tell you that I look around the world today – baseball or something else – and feel like I have the answers. I do not. I am not a perfect person. I kept my feelings inside for a long time because it seemed easier to numb myself than to embrace the reason behind my feelings.

Doesn’t it seem easier to block her when you walk on the street and see women holding their bag in plain view? To push it behind when you discover that your school had to hold a meeting of all students to let them know that you and your sister – two black children – are about to register? To cut it down when someone jokes racially, or suggests you be athletic because how can you have such a beautiful home? He forced me into a box.

In many ways, I feel that everything in my life is about boxes.

I remember, when I was a bi-ethnic baby, I was afraid to fill in the sheets. These boxes are lightened: white, black, other. The twin seat is a completely unique experience, and there are many times that you feel like you belong to every place and any place simultaneously. I knew I was not wandering the privilege of having white skin, but I was brought up by a white mother (or a wonderful mother), I never felt completely immersed in black culture.

I always checked black. Because I felt biased. This is what it means to be black: do you feel pain? Did you encounter racism? Do you feel at a disadvantage?

Even in baseball. I am very grateful for my career, and for all the people who influenced her. But when I think about it, I find myself seeing those same boxes. Golden rules in baseball – do not enjoy, do not jump home, do not play with the character. These are white bases. Don’t do anything fancy. Go down a little. Keep them all in the box.

It’s no coincidence that some of my best years came when I played under Davy Johnson, whose first streak was for me: “Daisy, go over there and express yourself.” If I had allowed myself in other years to be myself – to play freely and the way I was born to play, would I have been better?

If we do not compel black Americans to enter white America, consider our ability to prosper.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one of the dangers I don’t feel comfortable with. But this does not mean that I leave baseball behind for the year. I’m going to be here, in my old Little League, and I’m working with everyone involved to make sure Sarasota Youth Baseball is back on the right track. That’s what I can do, in a lot chart. me too.

With a pregnant wife and four young children with so many questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home to my wife, Chelsea. Home help page. Home for guidance. Home to answer my three older kids’ questions about Corona virus, civil rights and life. Home to be their father.

Ian Desmond “