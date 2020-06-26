Ian McKellen plans to play Hamlet – at the age of 81

The play itself does not require abbreviation, it requires physical effort and time consuming for actors and audience alike – Kenneth Pranag’s 1996 movie The Full Version of the text works in more than four hours.
According to a statement from the Royal Windsor Theater, the “Hamlet” rehearsals will resume on June 29, but it is unclear when and how the theater will be able to open its doors.
Although some entertainment venues in England could start to reopen from July 4, some theaters are planning to remain closed for a longer period due to the ongoing concern about the proximity of the beneficiaries.
The Royal Windsor Theater said in a statement posted on the Internet on Friday that it would announce more information on performance dates and tickets as soon as it receives government instructions on how to reopen it safely.
