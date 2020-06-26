Ian McKellen plans to play Hamlet - at the age of 81
By Muhammad / June 26, 2020
McLean, who first played the disorganized Danish youth 50 years ago, revealed his news website.
“I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenraight’s inspiring optimism and Sean Matthias’ invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years after the first time. So we will meet now again. I don’t know when but don’t know where – Royal Windsor Theater! ”Books Actor on Twitter on Friday.
One of Britain’s most popular theatrical actors, McKellen has also starred in blockbuster films, FromLord of the Rings“Movies”Ten menFranchise Business.
“Village” is a tragedy of five works written William Shakespeare Some time between 1599 and 1601, it remains one of Shakespeare’s most famous works.
While casting “blind sex” became more popular in theater – in 2012, Donmar Warehouse in London showcased a fully feminine version of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”. Glenda Jackson starred as King Lear last year “Blind” casting is less common, and is usually played as a village title by younger actors.

The play itself does not require abbreviation, it requires physical effort and time consuming for actors and audience alike – Kenneth Pranag’s 1996 movie The Full Version of the text works in more than four hours.

According to a statement from the Royal Windsor Theater, the “Hamlet” rehearsals will resume on June 29, but it is unclear when and how the theater will be able to open its doors.

Months of closings aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus have hit the UK’s well-known art industry, with major venues including the Shakespeare Globe Theater. Warning of bankruptcy and closure.

Although some entertainment venues in England could start to reopen from July 4, some theaters are planning to remain closed for a longer period due to the ongoing concern about the proximity of the beneficiaries.

The Royal Windsor Theater said in a statement posted on the Internet on Friday that it would announce more information on performance dates and tickets as soon as it receives government instructions on how to reopen it safely.

